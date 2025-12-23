E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Thailand launches air strikes against Cambodia

AFP Published
People look at a damaged bridge after Thailand carried out air strikes in an area between Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey and Siem Reap provinces on December 20, 2025. —AFP/File
People look at a damaged bridge after Thailand carried out air strikes in an area between Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey and Siem Reap provinces on December 20, 2025. —AFP/File
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KUALA LUMPUR: Cambodia said Thailand launched air strikes on its territory on Monday, shortly after Bangkok announced the two nations had agreed to hold talks this week aimed at halting deadly border clashes.

Renewed fighting this month shattered a previous truce and has killed at least 23 people in Thailand and 20 in Cambodia, while more than 900,000 have been displaced on both sides, officials said.

Thailand’s Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow announced the planned bilateral parley after a meeting in Kuala Lumpur with his counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which Cambodia is also a member.

He told reporters that the discussion would be held on Wednesday in Thailand’s Chanthaburi, within the framework of an existing bilateral border committee.

But just hours after the regional crisis talks were held in Malaysia, Cambodia’s defence ministry said the Thai military deployed fighter jets to bomb areas of Siem Reap and Preah Vihear provinces.

Siem Reap province is the home of Cambodia’s famed Angkor temple complex, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Its top tourist attraction, Angkor Wat, sits just over an hour’s drive from Srae Nouy commune, parts of which were bombarded, according to Phnom Penh.

The Thai army said Cambodia fired dozens of rockets into Thailand on Monday, with Bangkok’s air force responding with air strikes on two Cambodian military targets.

Despite the cross-border fire, Cambodia’s interior ministry said it remains “optimistic that the Thai side will demonstrate sincerity” in implementing a ceasefire.

Thailand’s Sihasak, however, cautioned that the upcoming meeting may not immediately produce a truce.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025

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