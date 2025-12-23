E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Shutter-down in Garhi Khero over extortion

A Correspondent Published
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SUKKUR: Markets and businesses remained closed in Garhi Khero town of Jacobabad district on Monday on the call of a shutter-down strike given by Hindu traders.

A rally was also taken out by the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) against the increasing incidents of extortion and deteriorating law and order situation across Garhi Khero taluka.

On the call of trade leaders Dr Ramesh Lal, Mahendar Lal and Pappu Mal, business centers in Garhi Khairo remained closed.

The Hindu community also held a large gathering in protest where many trade leaders, fed up with the extortion menace, expressed their readiness to leave Garhi Khairo.

Besides the rally, the JUI-F Garhi Khero chapter held a sit-in against extortion and lawlessness across the taluka.

The protesters have appealed to the Sindh IGP and other authorities to take notice of the situation.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025

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