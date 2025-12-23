Funds promised for timely completion of Lakki road projects

LAKKI MARWAT: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has promised to release funds for the timely completion of work on the Tajori-Shadikhel and Malang Adda-Tajori roads and other communication projects under the Good Governance Roadmap.

The promise was made during a high-level meeting chaired by secretary of the communication and works department Ziaul Haq here on Monday.

Lakki Marwat deputy commissioner Hameedullah Khan and other relevant officials attended the meeting virtually.

Participants discussed various ongoing and new development schemes in communication, health and education sectors, with a focus on the release of the required funds and ensuring effective project monitoring.

The meeting was held on the special instructions of chief secretary Shahab Ali Shah and Bannu commissioner Khalid Mehmood to ensure effective monitoring, timely completion and transparent implementation of development projects in Lakki Marwat district.

The major uplift projects discussed at the meeting included Tajori-Shadikhel Road, Indus Highway-Landiwah Road, Landiwah-Shahabkhel Road, Malang Adda-Tajori Road, Ghaznikhel-Tajori Road, Manjhiwala Chowk-Sarai Naurang Road, construction of a road adjoining Manjiwala area, and utilisation of special maintenance and repair funds. Other uplift projects including establishment of Rescue 1122 stations, Levies Lines, Cadet College and Trauma Centre also came under discussion.

The secretary promised the provision of the funds required for completing the ongoing road projects in the district.He also said that the department would arrange funds for the completion of work on the trauma centre at DHQ Hospital, the cadet college and the Rescue 1122 stations without further delay.

He said that funds would also be arranged for the new road projects to provide the local population with better communication facilities. Mr Haq directed officials to hold weekly review meetings regularly and ensure quality of work in uplift projects.

The secretary asked the executive engineer of the communication and works department to ensure progress, quality control and timely completion of the projects.

DC Hameedullah Khan said that the timely completion of development projects, especially those in the communication sector, would bring significant improvements in transportation, security infrastructure, emergency facilities and public service delivery.

He said that the district administration and the communication and works department were committed to bringing quality, productive and sustainable development to the district under the government’s Good Governance Roadmap.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025