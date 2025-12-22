E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Pehur canal project faces further delay

Muqaddam Khan Published
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SWABI: The Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project (PHLCEP) which was expected to bring “green revolution” in the district has been delayed for one and a half years due to various reasons including the paucity of funds, sources in the irrigation department told Dawn here on Sunday.

The project is financed by Asian Development Bank (ADB) with the contribution of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s government and its revised estimated cost in the current year has reached to Rs15.65 billion, the earlier estimated being Rs13.951 billion, but officials said that more prolong delay can increase its cost further, said the sources.

The construction activities on this project commenced in July 2017 and its completion was due in June 2024 but it has delayed while further delay could not be ruled out because the construction activities were not in a full swing. A visit to the project revealed that huge remaining work needed more time for completion, as still, regulators, siphons, drainage culverts, road bridges, supper passage, etc are to be built.

The project passes through lush green belts and at the time of land acquisition payment to the land owners was also one of the fundamental problems, said the sources, adding that the farmers accused the irrigation department officials that despite purchasing the land at throw away price the payment was delayed for long.

Sources said that the project is envisaged to irrigate through two main pressure pipes off taking from the Gandaf Tunnel of Tarbela Dam lake, about 8,727 hectare land situated at upper level which could not be irrigated from existing Pehur High Level Canal (PHLC).

The project covers two main areas:Janda Boka area about 1316 hectare and Ambar area comprises about 7411 hectare.

When contacted officials in district Irrigation department told Dawn that with the completion of PHLEP is expected to bring green revolution in the district, making KP self-sufficient in the wheat production.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025

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