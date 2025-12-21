E-Paper | July 08, 2026

PNS warship’s commissioning ceremony held in Turkiye; Erdogan stresses need for enhanced cooperation in defence production

News Desk Published
President Erdogan, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and other officials at the commissioning ceremony of PNS Khaibar in Istanbul — Photo via ISPR
President Erdogan, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and other officials at the commissioning ceremony of PNS Khaibar in Istanbul — Photo via ISPR
President Erdogan and officers of Pakistan Navy at the commissioning ceremony of PNS Khaibar in Istanbul — Photo via ISPR
President Erdogan and officers of Pakistan Navy at the commissioning ceremony of PNS Khaibar in Istanbul — Photo via ISPR
Admiral Naveed Ashraf and President Erdogan at the commissioning ceremony of PNS Khaibar in Istanbul — Photo via ISPR
Admiral Naveed Ashraf and President Erdogan at the commissioning ceremony of PNS Khaibar in Istanbul — Photo via ISPR
Pakistan Navy officials during a group photo at the commissioning ceremony of PNS Khaibar in Istanbul — Photo via ISPR
Pakistan Navy officials during a group photo at the commissioning ceremony of PNS Khaibar in Istanbul — Photo via ISPR
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The commissioning ceremony of a Pakistan Navy Milgem class ship, PNS Khaibar, has been held at Istanbul Naval Shipyard, where Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasised the need for enhanced mutual collaboration in the field of defence production between the two countries.

The warship is the second of four Milgem class corvettes, the contract for which was signed with ASFAT Inc, a Turkish state-owned defence contractor firm in 2018.

Under this contract, two ships were to be constructed in Turkiye and the remaining two ships in Pakistan.

“The commissioning of PNS Khaibar marks the completion of the construction of both ships in Turkiye,” the military’s media affairs wing said in a statement on Sunday.

President Erdogan was the chief guest on the occasion while Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf also attended the ceremony, it added.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, Erdogan “termed the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkiye as exemplary” while addressing the ceremony.

“The president further emphasised the need for enhanced mutual collaboration in the field of defence production in the future as well,” the statement read.

It added that Admiral Ashraf also addressed the ceremony, acknowledging “the commitment of M/s ASFAT, Istanbul Naval Shipyard and the OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer) involved in the planning, design and construction of PN Milgem ships”.

He also appreciated the deepening defence partnership between Pakistan and Turkiye and highlighted that bilateral engagements between the Pakistan Navy and Turkish Naval Forces (TNF) “not only contribute immensely towards strengthening Pakistan-Turkiye defence collaboration but also reflect our enduring and deepening partnership”.

Following the ceremony, the ISPR statement said, Erdogan visited the ship, where he was presented with a guard of honour. He also interacted with the ship’s crew.

The ISPR further stated that Admiral Ashraf exchanged views on maritime security in the region and discussed avenues for future PN-TNF joint initiatives.

“Pakistan Navy Milgem ships are the most technologically advanced surface platforms. These vessels are equipped with latest command and control Systems integrated with modern weapons and advanced sensors,” it added.

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