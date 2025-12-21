E-Paper | July 08, 2026

PM Shehbaz’s witness cross-examined in suit against Imran

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh Published
This photo combination shows PTI founder Imran (L) and PM Shehbaz Sharif (R). — Dawn/File
This photo combination shows PTI founder Imran (L) and PM Shehbaz Sharif (R). — Dawn/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LAHORE: A sessions court on Saturday summoned more witnesses in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Rs10 billion defamation suit against PTI founder Imran Khan, following the completion of cross-examination of another witness.

The hearing was conducted by Additional District and Sessions Judge Yalmaz Ghani, and the witness, Adnan Raza, appeared before the court.

The witness recorded his statement, saying that he and his family were politically affiliated with the PML-N.

Mr Raza stated that on April 8, 2017, the PTI founder made false allegations against PM Shehbaz, claiming that someone from the prime minister’s family had offered him Rs10 billion to remain silent over the Panama Papers case.

The witness added that Mr Khan repeatedly made these allegations.

He further testified that on May 9, 2017, he read in a newspaper that PM Shehbaz had sent a legal notice to Mr Khan regarding the allegations.

Mr Raza said the false claims damaged PM Shehbaz’s reputation and created public unrest against him, noting that the impact of these allegations was reflected in the PML-N’s defeat in his constituency.

The defendant’s counsel, Muhammad Hussain Chotia, cross-examined the witness.

In response to his queries, Mr Raza clarified that he did not claim all incidents occurred in Punjab. He added that he had watched the relevant statements of Mr Khan on television.

The witness stated it was incorrect to suggest that PM Shehbaz came to power through rigging with the help of the Election Commission of Pakistan by preparing Form-47.

He also said that PML-N President Nawaz Sharif was not disqualified due to the Panama Papers case but for not drawing a salary from his son’s company.

When asked if corruption led to PML-N’s defeat in his constituency, the witness replied that it was incorrect and attributed the loss to the ‘false allegations’ made by the PTI leader.

After the cross-examination was completed, the judge summoned additional witnesses for Jan 24.

Previously, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan had also recorded statements as witnesses for the prime minister.

PM Shehbaz filed the suit in 2017, stating that the PTI founder had made baseless allegations against him.

He is seeking Rs10 billion in compensation and damages for the publication of defamatory content.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh is a Lahore-based correspondent for Dawn with over two decades of experience covering legal affairs and judicial developments. He can be found on X at @wajihsheikh.

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Islamic banking
Updated 06 Jul, 2026

Islamic banking

THE roadmap for eliminating riba from Pakistan’s financial system from 2028 offers some clarity on how the...
Prison reforms
06 Jul, 2026

Prison reforms

IF nothing else, it was good to see the four provincial chief executives sharing a common platform. The chief...
Preserving Taxila
06 Jul, 2026

Preserving Taxila

TAXILA is far more than a collection of ancient ruins. It is one of South Asia’s greatest archaeological ...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe