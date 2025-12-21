E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Bologna edge Inter in shootout to reach Italian Super Cup final

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RIYADH: Bologna’s Ciro Immobile scores the winning penalty in the shootout during the Italian Super Cup semi-final against Inter Milan at the King Al-Awwal Park Stadium.—AFP
RIYADH: Bologna’s Ciro Immobile scores the winning penalty in the shootout during the Italian Super Cup semi-final against Inter Milan at the King Al-Awwal Park Stadium.—AFP

RIYADH: Bologna will face Napoli in the Italian Super Cup final after overcoming Inter Milan 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular time on Friday.

The penalty shootout featured several missed attempts before Ciro Immobile converted in front of a sparse crowd in Saudi Arabia to send Bologna into the final.

Coppa Italia holders Bologna take on Napoli on Monday after the Serie A champions secured a 2-0 victory over AC Milan on Thursday.

“I’ve had three and a half months of suffering but I’ve a big family who helped me,” said Immobile, who has missed almost all this season with a thigh injury. “Napoli are in great shape, but it’s a one-off match and anything can happen.”

Inter struck early on at King Saud University Sta­dium, as Alessandro Bast­oni swung in a cross to the back post in the second minute where Marcus Thu­­­­ram arrived at full stre­­tch to volley into the net.

However, despite Inter’s dominance, Bologna were awarded a penalty in the 35th minute following a handball from defender Yann Bisseck. Forward Riccardo Orsolini made no mistake from the spot to bring the teams back on level terms.

Inter thought they had a penalty of their own shortly before the hour mark due to a foul, only for a VAR review to overturn the decision.

Despite chances at both ends, neither side could find a winner, sending the match straight to a penalty shootout, where Vincenzo Italiano’s players held their nerve better with Alessandro Bastoni, Nicolo Barella and Ange-Yoan Bonny all failing from the spot for Inter.

Traditionally featuring the Serie A and Coppa champions, since 2023 the Italian Super Cup has also included the runners-up from league and cup.

The four-team tournament is contracted to be held in Saudi Arabia until 2029.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025

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