Yet to complete existing development projects, PCB earmarks funds for new ones

LAHORE: Instead of first completing its existing development projects, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has earmarked more funds for a number of new construction ventures, Dawn has learnt.

The new development projects include additional upgradation of the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, revamping of Lahore’s National Cricket Academy (NCA) and the adjacent Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) ground.

According to the PCB documents which are available with Dawn, an amount of Rs4.965 billion is allocated for the National Bank Stadium project, while Rs600.01 million is fixed for the NCA and LCCA ground overhaul.

Interestingly, the PCB in 2024-25 fixed an amount of Rs18 billion to upgrade three major stadiums of the country — National Bank Stadium, Gaddafi Stadium (Lahore) and the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (Rawalpindi).

Though the upgradation work of the three stadiums started on a war footing from July 2024 to complete the task ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy -- which Pakistan hosted in February-March this year -- the projects have not been completed yet, as per the original plan.

One strongly feels that rather than first completing the work at the Gaddafi Stadium and the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, the construction work on new projects of the NCA and the LCCA ground have been started.

Furthermore, the newly-built administration block of the Gaddafi Stadium has not become operational yet and only one office, that of the PCB chairman, is working there.

Moreover, the sheds over the enclosures of both the Gaddafi Stadium and the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium are yet to be built. The shelters are a basic requirement for spectators who visit these venues during hot and cold weather as well as rains.

Additionally, the PCB last year bought an under-construction building along with an adjacent plot, near the NCA, for around Rs4.68 billion to use the place for accommodating players of foreign teams. However, there is no update when the construction work will start there.

The idea to build the hotel was adopted to provide solid security to foreign teams and to avoid long travel from private hotels, which are around seven kilometers away from the Gaddafi Stadium. It is pertinent to mention here that bringing teams from the hotel to the stadium adds significantly to security arrangements costs, plus blocked roads during teams’ travel cause discomfort for common commuters.

According to the executive summary of the National Bank Stadium’s latest reconstruction project, “The upgradation and re-profiling of the National Stadium, Karachi aims to transform Pakistan’s premier cricket venue into a modern, international-standard stadium, capable of hosting major ICC events and delivering an enhanced spectator experience. The project includes re-profiling of stands for improved visibility and comfort, construction of an all-round safety moat, concourse and circulation upgrades and comprehensive civil, MEP, and external development works.

“With a total estimated cost of Rs4.965 billion, the project represents a strategic investment in Pakistan’s cricketing future.

“The project scope and components include: Re-Profiling of Spectator Stands. 2. Construction of Moat. 3. Circulation and Public Convenience Upgrades and 4. External Development Works.”

Similarly, for the NCA and LCCA ground the major components include, “Construction of a new Pavilion Building, addition of a Gym Floor above the Bio Mechanical Lab in NCA, Revamping of the Bio Mechanical Lab, including waterproofing in NCA, Renovation of Player Block of NCA, Renovation of Admin Block of NCA, Construction of 2 Nos. Padel Courts in NCA, Ground equipment store in LCCA ground and External Development Works (5 percent).”

It may be mentioned here that the LCCA ground is a property which is not owned only by the PCB as both the government of Punjab and the LCCA have also claimed to be its original custodian in the past.

But in 2021, local administration of Lahore first sealed the ground taking occupation from the Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA), and then handed it over to the PCB. Initially, the PCB announced that it would upgrade the LCCA ground but no visible step was taken in this regard.

Later, the Board allowed the LRCA to use its administration block. The LRCA from its own funds renovated that block this year but the ground is still under PCB’s control.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025