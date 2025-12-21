E-Paper | July 08, 2026

MQM-P voices concern over increasing incidents of extortion in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Saturday strongly criticised the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)-led Sindh government for what it described as its failure to maintain law and order, warning that growing extortion cases in Karachi are once again terrorising traders and builders in the country’s economic hub.

Addressing a press conference at MQM-P’s Bahadurabad headquarters, senior party leader Dr Farooq Sattar said that extortion has resurfaced in Karachi, posing a serious threat to traders, builders and the country’s economic stability, despite the city contributing nearly “60 per cent of Pakistan’s total revenue”.

Flanked by members of the National Assembly and Sindh Assembly, including Sabin Ghori, Farah Sohail and Jamal Ahmed, along with senior leader Zahid Mansoori, he said Karachi’s law and order situation had once again deteriorated, with businessmen and builders receiving extortion calls and written demands from abroad.

He said that demands now run into tens of millions of rupees and that incidents of firing at offices have begun, putting lives at grave risk.

Farooq Sattar alleges Sindh govt doing nothing while traders and builders again receiving calls from abroad demanding protection money

Referring to a recent press conference by the chairman of the Association of Builders and Developers (Abad), Dr Sattar said the anguish expressed over extortion crimes should serve as a wake-up call for federal and provincial authorities.

He claimed that extortionists possess complete records of builders and are the same old elements who held the city hostage during the 2012 gang war and are now operating networks from overseas.

The MQM-P leader stressed that after the 18th Constitutional Amendment, maintaining law and order is entirely the responsibility of the provincial government.

He questioned the Sindh government’s performance, asking what it had delivered to Karachi during 17 years of what he termed “worst governance” other than destruction.

He further criticised the environment that had made business difficult, stating that while the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) conducts raids to collect over 52pc of taxes, corruption and bribery are rampant in the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA). “In such circumstances, how can investment be possible?” he asked.

Dr Sattar said that the country is being put on the path of development through the efforts of Field Marshal Asim Munir and the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, but alleged that the Sindh government’s “criminal silence” is undermining these efforts.

He warned that these “hardened criminals” are damaging Pakistan’s global image and demanded the issuance of red warrants against terrorists operating from abroad to ensure their arrest.

Dr Sattar reiterated his party’s demand for the implementation of Article 140-A to ensure the transfer of powers to the grassroots level.

He said a government that has failed to complete the K-IV water project in 17 years should not further test the patience of Karachiites. “If MQM-P’s proposed amendments are approved, the party could deliver development within five years that has not been achieved in decades,” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025

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