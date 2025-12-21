Two held for looting DHA mobile phone shop

KARACHI: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two robbers who looted mobile phones from a shop in DHA on Friday.

South DIG Syed Asad Raza told Dawn that the robbery occurred at a mobile phone shop located in the Badar Commercial area late on Friday night, when three armed robbers entered the shop and snatched mobile phones at gunpoint.

He added that after committing the offence, the suspects fled the scene, leaving behind their motorcycle bearing registration number KTL-1724.

Upon verification, it was revealed that the motorcycle is registered in the name of Ayan Ali, a resident of Shah Rasool Colony.

A raid was conducted at his residence, resulting in the arrest of Ali, the DIG said.

During interrogation, Ali disclosed the involvement of three suspects, namely Wajid, Noman and Rana Usman, in the robbery.

Subsequently, further raids were conducted, during which a jacket used by suspect Wajid during the robbery was recovered. Moreover, 9mm bullets were also recovered.

The DIG said that during an alleged encounter at the Seaview area accused Usman was arrested. Snatched mobile phones, a 9mm pistol and four rounds were recovered from his possession.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025