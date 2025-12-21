Aseefa inaugurates Shaheed Benazirabad SICVD

NAWABSHAH: First Lady Bibi Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday inaugurated the Sindh Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (SICVD) in Nawabshah, Shaheed Benazirabad district, which will extend free advanced cardiac treatment facilities to the patients coming from across central Sindh and other areas.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Aseefa appreciated the role of SICVD and the Sindh government in strengthening public healthcare system and ensuring provision of quality cardiac treatment to all people without any discrimination. “Institut­ions like the SICVD have become a lifeline for patients, particularly those from underserved and marginalised communities, by providing timely and free treatment with dignity,” she said.

The Shaheed Benazirabad SICVD is a 55-bed state-of-the-art cardiac hospital offering round-the-clock emergency services, primary angioplasty and paediatric cardiac care, all free of cost. Preparations are also underway to introduce stroke intervention services at the facility in the near future. The health facility was initially established on April 12, 2018 at the Peoples Medical University Hospital, Nawabshah. But, due to space limitations, it has now been shifted to a purpose-built facility, significantly expanding its capacity to serve the population of central Sindh.

The first lady also acknowledged and deeply appreciated the philanthropic support of Chaudhry Mohammad Zafar Arain and Azeem Mughal who donated the building for the hospital and have committed further support for the upcoming ‘surgical tower’, reflecting a commendable spirit of public service and shared responsibility in serving ailing humanity.

Sindh Minister for Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho told the audience at the ceremony that the provincial government was fully committed to strengthening public healthcare institutions.

She described the Shaheed Benazirabad SICVD as a major addition to the province’s healthcare infrastructure aimed at reducing health disparities and ensuring access to quality cardiac care for all citizens.

Executive Director Prof Jawaid Akbar Sial of the institute briefed the gathering on the expansion and performance of the SICVD network across Sindh. He said the new facility represents a promise to deliver timely, advanced and completely free cardiac care at the doorstep of the people, adding that upcoming initiatives include enhanced emergency services and stroke intervention programmes.

He said SICVD has emerged as the world’s largest free cardiac healthcare network with 10 fully-fledged cardiac hospitals and an extensive Chest Pain Unit network across Sindh.

The ceremony was also attended by Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, senior officials, healthcare professionals and representatives of the SICVD network.

Road rehabilitation, expansion schemes

Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari also inaugurated road rehabilitation and expansion schemes near Sultan Mori and Colonel Mori in the 60-Mile area of Shaheed Benazirabad district.

They included Mehran Highway (Bandhi) to 60-Mile, 3Chak at Colonel Mori, and Bandhi-Sultan Mori-3Chak roads. The projects are aimed at improving regional connectivity and easing movement for local communities.

Health Minister Dr Pechuho, Deputy Comm­issioner Abdul Samad Nizamani, senior officers and party workers were also present.

Addressing the gathering, the first lady said that improving roads in rural areas remains a priority of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). She noted that better roads help people travel more easily and also support education, healthcare and local economic activity.

She said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had envisioned bringing underdeveloped and rural areas into the mainstream of development, adding that this vision was being carried forward under the leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

She said that once completed, these projects would strengthen regional connectivity, reduce travel time and help farmers transport their agricultural produce to markets more efficiently. She added that improved road quality would also contribute to safer travel and better traffic flow.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025