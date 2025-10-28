E-Paper | October 28, 2025

Body formed to end child exploitation at Mauripur truck stand

Published October 28, 2025
KARACHI: A four-member committee has been formed to take legal action against those involved in exploitation and sexual abuse of children at the Mauripur truck stand.

The committee was formed by Keamari Deputy Commissioner Raja Tarique Hussain in response to a Dawn article — The ‘kept’ boys of Mauripur — that highlighted serious violations of the child protection and labour laws at the truck stand.

Child Protection Office Muhammad Iqbal had asked the Keamari DC to take legal action against “perpetrators of child labour, child exploitation and sexual abuse” at the truck stand.

The four-member body comprising the Mauripur assistant commissioner and DSP, labour director and additional director of the social welfare department will take legal action under the Sindh Child Protection Authority Act 2011 and the Sindh Prohibition of Employment of Children Act 2017.

