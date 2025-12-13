Turkiye backs stability plan as PM seeks global action to stem terror

• Calls for lasting ceasefire, humanitarian access and reconstruction in Gaza

• Meets Iranian president; cites mutual support during external aggression

• Holds informal interactions with Putin and Erdogan, Tajik and Kyrgyz presidents

ISLAMABAD: Turkish Pre­sident Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed Ankara’s readiness to contribute to a mechanism established to maintain stability amid ‘extended ceasefire’ between Pakistan and Afghanistan, after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at an international forum on Friday urged the global community to press the Afghan Taliban to honour their international obligations and curb terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil.

President Erdogan made the offer during a meeting with PM Shehbaz on the sidelines of the international forum held in Turkmenistan, where the premier also held meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon and Kyrgyzstan Pres­ident Sadyr Japarov.

Addressing the event dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust 2025, the International Day of Neutrality and the anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality, PM Shehbaz said peaceful dispute resolution was “a cornerstone” of Pakistan’s foreign policy. In this regard, he also cited Pakistan’s support for the Gaza Peace Plan and its subsequent endorsement by the UN Security Council.

Pakistan began the year by taking its seat as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Cou­ncil, where it was working to uphold global peace and security, he said.

“While we persevere in this quest for peace, the scourge of terrorism is, however, raising its head yet again, and this time, unfortunately, from Afghan soil,” he said, urging the international community to press the Taliban government to fulfil its commitments and rein in terrorist elements operating from its territory.

PM Shehbaz expressed gratitude to Qatar, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates for their efforts in brokering a ceasefire between Isla­mabad and Kabul. He noted that the ceasefire still stood though it remained ‘fragile’. He also underscored Pakistan’s commitment to ‘peaceful dispute resolution’.

He also referred to the unanimous adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2788 earlier this year as an endorsement of Pakistan’s approach to the peaceful settlement of disputes.

The premier said he hoped ongoing peace efforts in the Middle East would help protect Palestinian lives, ensure a lasting ceasefire, enable the flow of humanitarian assistance and support reconstruction in Gaza. He reiterated Pakistan’s support for the right to self-determination of the people of Palestine and Kashmir.

Stressing that lasting peace was intrinsically linked to sustainable development, PM Shehbaz said the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development provided a blueprint for a more peaceful world and described socio-economic development as a key government priority. He said Pakistan had made progress in areas including financial inclusion and greater economic participation for women and marginalised groups.

He said Pakistan’s pursuit of sustainable development faced headwinds from climate-induced disasters and inequities in international economic relations, adding that access to advanced technologies, particularly digital technologies, must be equitable and non-discriminatory.

He urged global leaders to treat the forum as a call for urgent action and a new paradigm in international relations, calling for investment in connectivity as “bridges for people, ideas and prosperity”. Earlier, the prime minister congratulated Turkmenistan on the 30th anniversary of its permanent neutrality and on the UN’s designation of 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust.

The premier also joined other leaders at the Neutrality Monument, where they attended a wreath-laying ceremony before addressing the forum.

PM meets Iran president

PM Shehbaz later held a bilateral meeting with Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the forum, the Prime Minister’s Office said. Both leaders appreciated the support the neighbouring countries provided to each other when they faced external aggression earlier this year, according to the statement.

Referring to the 22nd meeting of the Pakistan-Iran Joint Economic Commission, PM Shehbaz emphasised the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation to expand trade, operationalise border markets, enhance border security and improve connectivity, including through the Isla­mabad-Tehran-Istanbul rail network.

He also reiterated the need to urge the Afghan Taliban to take meaningful action to address Pakistan’s security concerns related to terrorism. The two leaders discussed Gaza as well, the PM Office said.

President Pezeshkian expressed a desire to further strengthen ties with Pakistan, and both sides agreed to maintain regular high-level engagement. Mr Sharif conveyed his regards to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In his interaction with President Erdogan, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed the significance of bilateral ties and discussed cooperation in areas including energy, the economy, defence and investment. He welcomed Turkish interest and investment in petroleum, energy and minerals and underscored the importance of regional connectivity including the revival of the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul rail link.

President Erdogan thanked the prime minister and expressed a desire to work together to strengthen relations.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025