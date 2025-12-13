E-Paper | March 20, 2026

US plan sees Kyiv joining EU in 2027

AFP Published December 13, 2025
Tetiana, a 20-year-old recruit, rests as she completes basic military training at an undisclosed location in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region.—AFP
Tetiana, a 20-year-old recruit, rests as she completes basic military training at an undisclosed location in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region.—AFP
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KYIV: Ukraine could join the European Union as early as January 2027 under the latest US plan to end the war with Russia, a senior source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The complicated EU accession process usually takes years and requires a unanimous vote from all 27 members of the bloc, and some countries, most notably Hungary, have consistently voiced opposition to Ukraine joining.

The idea of a speedy accession is included in the latest version of a US-led plan to end the war, which would also see Ukraine cede land to Russia, and has triggered a diplomatic frenzy across Europe in recent weeks.

“It’s stated there, but it’s a matter for negotiation, and the Americans support it,” the senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, referring to the US plan.

Washington has the leverage needed to convince leaders opposed to Ukraine’s membership to change their stance, President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists on Thursday. “The United States can take steps to unblock our path to the European Union,” he said, adding that “the US president has various levers of influence and that this will have an effect on those who are currently blocking Ukraine.”

Kyiv has long strived for EU membership and has been implementing reforms since a pro-European 2014 revolution, but has struggled to eradicate endemic corruption — a core prerequisite for joining the bloc.

After completing a diplomatic tour across Europe last week, Zelensky was due in Berlin on Monday for more talks on the plan, full details of which have not been released. “If the security situation allows, he’ll be there”, the senior official said.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025

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