Opinion : Become your own brand

Illustration by Sumbul

Nowadays, almost everyone is obsessed with brands. If someone owns a branded item, they instantly feel superior and start flaunting it.

A Rolex and an ordinary watch both show the same time, yet people spend huge amounts on the Rolex simply because of its brand name. People prefer a non-PTA iPhone over a PTA Nokia for the same reason. This brand fever has spread so widely that ending it seems impossible.

If we cannot end this obsession and must still keep up with the world, then the best solution is to make ourselves a brand. Think of the popular salons on Instagram. They proudly post pictures of famous models and actresses, writing, “We styled them.” Others see it and assume, “If a celebrity goes there, it must be good.”

In reality, it’s the person who adds value to the place. When they walk in, the salon’s name shines. Here, the person is the brand and their presence alone carries worth.

Paid promotions are another example. Many people have built successful careers this way. Brands reach out to them because they have created their own identity and influence. If a cricketer signs an ordinary shirt, it immediately becomes special; the power lies in the person behind it. Instead of running after brands, our focus should be on building ourselves as a brand. When that happens, brands will run after us. Not just brands, people, opportunities and success, everything is attracted to those who work on themselves. Such people are magnetic.

We see this everywhere. Coaching centres put up pictures of their toppers outside their institutes. Schools and universities post photos of their talented students because they are the ones who make the institution’s name shine. That is why institutes offer scholarships to gifted students. Even without earning fees from them, they know that one talented child will attract ten more.

When choosing a college or university, the first thing we check is the faculty. If a renowned professor teaches at a small institute, students will flock there. If a well-known doctor sits in a tiny clinic, people will still visit because the real value lies in the person, not the place. Sadly, many people still chase labels, forgetting that a truly valuable person needs no tag; they stand strong on their own.

All this may sound inspiring, like a beautiful dream, to be a person valued everywhere, attracting the best opportunities. It reminds me of Allama Iqbal’s famous quote: “Raise yourself to such a height that before every decree of destiny, God Himself asks you, ‘Tell me, what is your desire?’” This means that when we elevate ourselves, everything we want begins to come towards us.

But dreams alone achieve nothing. The real dream is the one we see with open eyes, the one that keeps us awake with passion. Who says dreams don’t come true? Pakistan itself was once the dream of Allama Iqbal, and today millions live in it. But fulfilling a dream requires effort, patience and a kind of stubbornness, like a child who keeps crying until he gets his favourite toy. When you have that stubbornness for your dream, the hard work won’t feel tiring and your dreams will eventually come true.

Published in Dawn, Young World, December 13th, 2025