E-Paper | March 19, 2026

Data Darbar expansion project launched

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 13, 2025
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LAHORE: The Data Darbar expansion project was formally launched on Friday.

The project aims to provide modern facilities at the Data Darbar for visitors, while preserving the spiritual heritage of the province.

Auqaf Secretary Dr Ehsan Bhutta said that LDA (Tepa), Communication & Works Department, Nespak, and the Auqaf Department were jointly executing this initiative. He said the project included remodeling of the Bhati Chowk, development of a modern sitting area in front of the Darbar, upgrading of pedestrian zones, façade uplifting, construction of a pedestrian underpass, provision of new parking and a wagon stand, rehabilitation of the road from Datat Darbar to Azadi Chowk, widening of Mohni Road, and extensive landscaping, ornamental works, streetlights, signage, and road furniture.

The project also involves eight kanal land acquisition around Bhati Chowk and Mohni Road and will benefit 310,000 vehicles daily by ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow, safe pedestrian mobility, aesthetic uplift of the area, and reduction in smog and carbon emissions.

Estimated at Rs2.5 billion and to be completed in six months, the project had been funded through LDA’s own resources and the Auqaf Department’s ADP Scheme, the secretary said.

Dr Bhutta highlighted that Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had taken personal interest in the rapid progress of this project, expressing concern over past delays and directing all departments to accelerate implementation without compromising quality.

In addition, a Rs6.3 billion Auqaf Department ADP-funded scheme was underway to further enhance the renovation, maintenance, and modernisation of shrines across the province, he added.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025

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