Movie review: A PAW Patrol Christmas

Do you want to watch a warm, exciting and cheerful holiday movie that feels like a big hug wrapped in sparkling lights? Well, A PAW Patrol Christmas is the film for you, where you will not only smile from start to finish, but will also feel like meeting an old friend who has come to visit you. The film has everything to enjoy: fun adventures, teamwork, silly moments and lots of Christmas magic.

The story begins in Adventure Bay during the holiday season. The PAW Patrol is busy helping everyone, while also preparing for Christmas. Everything is like it used to be until Mayor Harbinger appears. With him comes trouble that threatens to spoil the holiday fun.

Ryder and his pups as a team foil Harbinger’s wish to disrupt Christmas, but Harbinger is successful when he tricks Rubble into flying with him to the North Pole, pretending to bring Santa back home. Things change when he locks Rubble in the plane, steals his bulldozer, damages Santa Claus’s workshop and takes away all the gifts, ready to be distributed.

Santa Claus, who knows every kid by name and has a naughty list with him, is portrayed as a caring ‘elder’ who loves everyone, but Harbinger.

PAW Patrol arrives in time and saves the day, not after the team learns about the advantages of working together and the reason behind celebrating Christmas. It was Santa’s pep talk that allowed Rubble to make the right decision when he had to choose between his dream gift and the gifts of others.

The music, animation and voice-overs are good, especially the snowy scenes, which look soft and sparkly. The decorated Christmas trees fill Adventure Bay with holiday cheer, and the magic of Christmas is in the air.

The 44-minute Christmas special movie reminds everyone that Christmas isn’t just about presents. It shows that Christmas becomes special when we help others and spread joy. The pups don’t work hard for rewards — they do it because making others happy truly matters.

The movie also highlights the idea of “give and take.” Sometimes we need help and sometimes we give help. When you share kindness, kindness often comes back to you. It’s about compassion, caring and being there for others when they need help. Even if your worst enemy is against it, you should be the one to make him a friend. One should always be a ‘giver’ rather than a ‘taker’, something elders always instruct us.

Published in Dawn, Young World, December 13th, 2025