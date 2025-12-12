100 bus stops being constructed for green bus project

GUJRAT: The authorities have launched the construction of 100 bus stops along the routes of the echo-friendly green bus project in Gujrat.

The electric buses are likely to start functioning by the first week of January.

Official sources said the Punjab government had approved at least 28 buses for Gujrat that were expected to reach the city by the end of this month.

They said four routes had been approved – Gujrat-Jalalpur Jattan, Gujrat-Lalamusa, Gujrat-Mungowal and Gujrat-Daulat Nagar – whereas another route up to the Dinga Town from Gujrat city had also been recommended by the district administration but it was yet to be approved by the Punjab government.

At least 100 bus stops or passenger waiting areas are being constructed with the basic structure of steel along the all four approved routes in the district.

An official of the local administration said that as per the approved project, around four charging stations had to be installed but currently only one station was being installed at the general bus station along the old GT Road.

Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Ahmad Hassan Mattu said the people had been waiting for the launch of green buses in the district that could provide a safe, cheaper and qualitative public transport service in the region.

He said such a quality transport would help reduce the carbon emission as well as public safety from road mishaps while commuting through motorbikes, motorcycle-rickshaws and other unsafe means.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025