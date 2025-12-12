E-Paper | March 19, 2026

FBR directed to bridge shortfalls

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published December 12, 2025
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a weekly meeting regarding matters related to the Federal Board of Revenue in Islamabad on Dec 11. — Photo courtesy PID
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a weekly meeting regarding matters related to the Federal Board of Revenue in Islamabad on Dec 11. — Photo courtesy PID
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ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to expedite measures to raise revenue for bridging the shortfalls recorded in the first five months of the current fiscal year.

The FBR has recorded a shortfall of over Rs400 billion in the first five months of the current fiscal year compared to the same period last year, making it a challenging task for the government to achieve its budgetary target.

An official announcement said that the prime minister asked authorities concerned to further expand the tax net to achieve revenue targets. The premier made the direction, while chairing a weekly meeting regarding matters related to FBR.

Mr Shehbaz directed to intensify efforts to achieve the target of 11 per cent tax-to-GDP ratio.

On the issue of speedy clearance of goods at the ports, the premier appreciated the FBR authorities for significantly reducing the duration of customs clearance through the use of modern technology and artificial intelligence.

He directed that the customs clearance period for imports and exports should be further reduced. The premier also directed to ensure tax enforcement in all sectors of the economy to increase government revenues.

The premier was briefed on the crackdown against smuggling and duty-free cigarettes. Mr Shehbaz appreciated FBR and law enforcement agencies for their effective action against illegal cigarette factories.

The premier also directed to ensure timely payment of sales tax refunds to taxpayers.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed about the progress on the initiatives being taken to achieve tax revenue targets, digitisation of the economy, and measures against tax evasion.

The premier was informed that several focal persons have been appointed by the FBR and the Excise and Taxation Department to bring the tobacco sector into the tax net across the country.

On the prime minister’s directives to curb illegal cigarette trade, the FBR has deployed 120 Pakistan Rangers personnel at GLT units nationwide and posted dedicated monitors under Section 40B of the Sales Tax Act 1990 and Section 45 of the Federal Excise Act 2005, to ensure lawful production and removal.

The prime minister was also briefed about the progress of pending tax cases in tribunals and various institutions.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025

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Mushtaq Ahmed
Dec 12, 2025 07:51pm
Please have mercy on this nation and struggling people to take daily meals. Please reduce size of this table.
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