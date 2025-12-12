‘Indifference’ of X over Imran’s tweets irks govt

ISLAMABAD: The government might consider banning social media platforms if they did not cooperate with the authorities, Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik said on Thursday.

The social media platform X, which around 4.5 million people in Pakistan use, was blocked in February 2024, around 10 days after the general elections.

Speaking to DawnNewsTV, in response to a question about a possible ban on former incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan’s X account, Barrister Malik said “investigations are underway”.

He added that while the government has contacted X, the platform had shown the least cooperation compared to other social media networks.

Criticising X, the minister said the platform should not operate with double standards. “Posts related to Palestine are removed, and accounts blocked, within 24 hours. Here, we are talking about a matter of terrorism,” he said.

He further noted that the government had issued reminders to social media platforms and warned that those that fail to cooperate or coordinate could face a ban, similar to actions taken by Brazil.

“Brazil’s courts had issued orders, which were then accepted, and a fine of $5.2 million was paid. All content taken out of context was removed,” Barrister Malik said.

X had 22 million users in Brazil before it was blocked on Aug 30 by Brazilian Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes for failing to comply with a series of court orders aimed at combatting disinformation.

Barrister Malik said the government had issued a reminder on Thursday, emphasising that it had already warned that these platforms were being used for terrorism, misinformation, and disinformation.

“We have asked them to open offices here in Pakistan, but there has been no response. Some social media platforms are cooperating well, but X is cooperating the least,” he added.

Earlier, on Oct 4, Barrister Malik said that investigations into the PTI founder’s X account were underway and that contact with the platform was in progress.

He added that once further evidence emerged, measures concerning the possible blocking of Mr Khan’s account would be revealed.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025