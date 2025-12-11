Pakistan U-19 eye strong start in eight-team Asia Cup

Pakistan will begin their Under-19 Asia Cup campaign on Friday when they face Malaysia in their opening Group ‘A’ fixture at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai, looking to improve on last year’s semi-final finish.

Led by top-order batter Farhan Yousaf, Pakistan are grouped with India, Malaysia and hosts UAE in the eight-team, 50-over event. Their high-profile clash against India is scheduled for Sunday, while the final group match against the UAE will be played on Tuesday.

The top two sides from each group will qualify for the semi-finals on Dec 19, with the final set for Dec 21.

Group ‘B’ comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. All matches, including the final at the ICC Academy Ground, will start at 9am local time.

Pakistan enter the event with a core of six players from the previous edition, where they were knocked out by Bangladesh in the semi-final.

Alongside Farhan, Usman Khan, Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza and Mohammad Huzaifa return to the squad, lending experience to an otherwise fresh unit.

Usman, the left-handed vice-captain, impressed last year with 101 runs in three innings, while right-arm pacer Subhan was Pakistan’s standout bowler, claiming nine wickets, including figures of six for 57.

Left-arm spinner Huzaifa, who played only one match in the previous Asia Cup, made an impact with five wickets for just eight runs.

Head coach Shahid Anwar said the team had prepared meticulously for conditions that often test youth players.

“We have worked extensively on players’ technical, tactical, mental and physical aspects,” he said. “In our Karachi camp, we placed special emphasis on fielding because the ball tends to drift. Here in Dubai, the windy conditions again require us to focus on angles, run-ups and maintaining momentum.”

Shahid added that the squad’s resilience and ability to adapt quickly would be its key strengths. “The tournament is highly competitive, but the players are ready to face different situations.”

Former Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed is travelling as manager and mentor.

Squad: Farhan Yousaf (captain), Usman Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Hassan Baloch, Ali Raza, Daniyal Ali Khan, Hamza Zahoor (wicket-keeper), Huzaifa Ahsan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Huzaifa, Mohammad Sayyam, Mohammad Shayan (wicket-keeper), Niqab Shafiq, Sameer Minhas.

Non-traveling reserves: Abdul Qadir, Hasnain Dar, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Ibtisam Azhar, Umar Zaib