E-Paper | March 18, 2026

PSG team bus stoned outside Bilbao hotel

AFP Published December 11, 2025
PSG’s players pose prior the UEFA Champions League league match against Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao on December 10, 2025.—AFP
PSG’s players pose prior the UEFA Champions League league match against Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao on December 10, 2025.—AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The Paris Saint-Germain team bus was pelted with stones outside the team hotel in Bilbao during the night after their Champions League game with Athletic, a source close to the club told AFP on Thursday.

The bus was parked and had no passengers, the source said.

Media reports said two cracks were visible on the coach and two people were arrested.

The PSG players and staff were able to travel to the city’s airport for their Thursday morning flight back to Paris.

The club is considering filing a complaint over the incident, said the source.

On Wednesday evening, European champions PSG drew 0-0 at Bilbao, a result which left PSG third in the 36-team qualifying league. Bilbao are 28th.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Sport

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Exit strategy
Updated 18 Mar, 2026

Exit strategy

MOST members of the international community, particularly states in the greater Middle East, are gravely concerned...
Unsafe trains
18 Mar, 2026

Unsafe trains

SUNDAY’S accident involving the Shalimar Express has once again brought into sharp focus the deep structural and...
Disappointment in Dhaka
18 Mar, 2026

Disappointment in Dhaka

FOR a side looking for lift-off after a disappointing T20 World Cup, it was despair for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ...
Missing in action
17 Mar, 2026

Missing in action

NOT exactly known for playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of Muslim nations and populations...
Risk to stability
Updated 17 Mar, 2026

Risk to stability

THE risks to Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery from the US-Israel war on Iran cannot be dismissed. Yet the...
Enrolment push
17 Mar, 2026

Enrolment push

THE federal government has embarked upon the welcome initiative to enrol 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad...
Dawn News English
Subscribe