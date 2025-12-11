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US seizes oil tanker off Venezuela

Reuters Published December 11, 2025
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WASHINGTON: The United States has seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, a move that raised oil prices and is likely to further inflame tensions between Washington and Caracas.

“We’ve just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela, large tanker, very large, largest one ever, actually, and other things are happening,” Trump said.

Trump has ordered a massive military build-up in the region, including an aircraft carrier, fighter jets and tens of thousands of troops.

The seizure could signal new and intensifying efforts to go after Venezuela’s oil, the country’s main source of revenue.

Three US officials said the operation was led by the Coast Guard. They did not name the tanker, which country’s flag it was flying or exactly where the interdiction took place.

British maritime risk management group Vanguard said the tanker Skipper was believed to have been seized off Venezuela early on Wednesday. The US has imposed sanctions on the tanker for what Washington said was involvement in Iranian oil trading when it was called the Adisa.

Oil futures rose following news of the seizure. After trading in negative territory, Brent crude futures rose 27 cents to settle at $62.21 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 21 cents to close at $58.46.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025

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