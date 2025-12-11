Repatriation of Afghans to be expedited

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has intensified the process of the repatriation process of Afghan refugees to their country and deputy commissioners and concerned authorities to speed up crackdown against those who were hiding in different areas and not ready to return to Afghanistan.

The process of repatriation of Afghan refugees was reviewed at a meeting, presided over by the commissioner of Quetta division, Shahzaib Khan Kakar, on Wednesday.

The commissioner directed all district administrations, police, FC, and FIA personnel to adopt a joint strategy to ensure the early repatriation of as many illegal residents as possible.

He also instructed strict checking at hotels and transport hubs, along with daily data updates and timely submission of reports.

The meeting was informed that some foreign nationals were hiding in urban areas using fake identity cards, creating challenges for law enforcement. A new mechanism has been prepared to counter this, and the verification process is being further strengthened.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025