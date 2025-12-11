E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Rs96bn tax refund sought

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 11, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: The Overseas Investors Cha­mber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) has informed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) that the outstanding ref­und claims of its members as of November total Rs96 billion, which includes Rs61bn in income tax and Rs35bn in sales tax.

OICCI Secretary Gen­eral M. Abdul Aleem, in a letter to FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Lang­rial, stated that despite numerous discussions, the outstanding tax refunds remain excessively high, posing significant financial and operational challenges for foreign investors.

The prolonged delay in the release of legitimate tax refunds is adversely aff­ecting the foreign inve­s­tm­ent climate at a time when Pakistan urge­ntly needs to reinforce foreign investor confidence, he said.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Exit strategy
18 Mar, 2026

Exit strategy

MOST members of the international community, particularly states in the greater Middle East, are gravely concerned...
Unsafe trains
18 Mar, 2026

Unsafe trains

SUNDAY’S accident involving the Shalimar Express has once again brought into sharp focus the deep structural and...
Disappointment in Dhaka
18 Mar, 2026

Disappointment in Dhaka

FOR a side looking for lift-off after a disappointing T20 World Cup, it was despair for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ...
Missing in action
17 Mar, 2026

Missing in action

NOT exactly known for playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of Muslim nations and populations...
Risk to stability
Updated 17 Mar, 2026

Risk to stability

THE risks to Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery from the US-Israel war on Iran cannot be dismissed. Yet the...
Enrolment push
17 Mar, 2026

Enrolment push

THE federal government has embarked upon the welcome initiative to enrol 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad...
Dawn News English
Subscribe