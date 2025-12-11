E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Oil, gas found in Kohat

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 11, 2025
This file photo shows pump jacks operating in front of a drilling rig in an oil field. — Reuters/File
This file photo shows pump jacks operating in front of a drilling rig in an oil field. — Reuters/File
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ISLAMABAD: The state-owned Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDC) announced on Wednesday that it has made a significant oil and gas discovery in the Nashpa Block of Kohat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, the country’s largest oil and gas producer said the hydrocarbon resource was found at its exploratory well Baragzai X-01 (Slant) in Nashpa Block.

“The well is currently producing 2,280 barrels per day of oil and 5.6 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas, through choke size 32/64” at wellhead flowing pressure of 2400 psi”, it said.

This marked the first hydrocarbon discovery from the Kingriali Formation in the Nashpa Block.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025

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