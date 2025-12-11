New Zealand lose Tickner as WI all out for 205

WELLINGTON: West Indies batter Shai Hope falls over after ducking a bouncer during the second Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve on Wednesday.—AFP

WELLINGTON: New Zealand fought back to claim first-day honours in the second Test against the West Indies in Wellington, but the home side suffered a blow when seam bowler Blair Tickner was taken to hospital with a nasty shoulder injury.

New Zealand were 24-0 at the close of play after bowling the West Indies out for 205 in 75 overs.

Tickner was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers, taking 4-32 from 16 overs, but his day ended prematurely when he tumbled onto his shoulder while fielding and left on a stretcher.

Medical staff from the West Indies and Black Caps camps rushed to Tickner’s aid and after some worrying moments eventually he sat up before being taken away to an ambulance.

New Zealand Cricket said he had suffered a left shoulder injury.

“It was pretty awful to see,” said wicketkeeper Mitch Hay, playing in his first Test having replaced Tom Blundell who was injured in the first Test. “We wish him all the best because it’s never nice seeing that. Everyone is feeling for Blair.”

Captain Tom Latham was seven not out and Devon Conway on 16 after the opening pair made it safely through to stumps against nine overs from the new ball.

“I’m hoping tomorrow is a good day for batting,” said Hay who said his side would aim to post a big lead. “I think it will be the sort of pitch where there is something on offer, but we’ll see how it plays out.”

Latham won the toss and chose to bowl — the 18th successive time in Wellington where a captain inserted the opposition — only for the West Indies to reach 66-0 after little more than an hour.

Tickner then took two wickets in two overs to get New Zealand under way, causing headaches with his accurate line and length.

The West Indies lost opener John Campbell three balls after lunch for 44, including six fours, but consolidated to be 175-4 at tea before losing six wickets for just 30 runs in the final session.

Tickner had support from debutant Michael Rae, who snared 3-67 from 18 overs in his maiden Test.

Shai Hope was the best of the visiting batsmen, scoring 48 from 80 deliveries with eight fours, supported by Campbell and 33 from Brandon King.

“Our openers laid a very good foundation for us, a great start, but we let ourselves down with the bat in the back end,” said Hope. “We need to put a better first innings score to set up the game for us.”

Injury-depleted New Zealand named two debutants in their side, with wicketkeeper Hay and seamer Rae replacing regular gloveman Tom Blundell and Matt Henry.

The West Indies were also forced into changes after Tagenarine Chanderpaul was injured in training the day before the match, replaced by King at the top of the order.

Kavem Hodge came in for Alick Athanaze and fast-bowler Anderson Phillip replaced Johann Layne.

The first Test in Christchurch was drawn and the third and final Test begins on December 18 in Mount Maunganui.

Scoreboard

WEST INDIES (1st Innings):

J. Campbell c Mitchell b Rae 44

B. King lbw b Tickner 33

K. Hodge lbw b Tickner 0

S. Hope c Williamson b Tickner 47

R. Chase b Tickner 29

J. Greaves c Hay b Rae 13

T. Imlach b Phillips 16

K. Roach lbw b Rae 0

A. Phillip run out (sub) 5

J. Seales not out 0

O. Shields c Williamson b Duffy 0

EXTRAS (B-2, LB-12, NB-3, W-1) 18

TOTAL (all out, 75 overs) 205

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-66 (King), 2-66 (Hodge), 3-93 (Campbell), 4-153 (Hope), 5-176 (Chase), 6-182 (Greaves), 7-184 (Roach), 8-199 (Imlach), 9-204 (Phillip)

BOWLING: Duffy 19-5-33-1 (2nb), Foulkes 15-3-41-0 (1nb), Rae 18-4-66-3 (1w), Tickner 16-3-32-4, Phillips 7-1-19-1

NEW ZEALAND (1st Innings):

T. Latham not out 7

D. Conway not out 16

EXTRAS (W-1) 1

TOTAL (for no loss, nine overs) 24

STILL TO BAT: K. Williamson,

R. Ravindra, D. Mitchell, M. Hay,

G. Phillips, Z. Foulkes, B. Tickner,

J. Duffy, M. Rae

BOWLING: Roach 4-2-12-0, Seales 4-1-10-0, Shields 1-0-2-0 (1w)

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025