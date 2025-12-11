Kidney Transplant Unit at Pims non-functional for almost a year, Senate body informed

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Government Assurances was on Wednesday informed that Kidney Transplant Unit in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) was non-functional for almost a year due to the retirement of senior specialists.

Moreover, the committee sought a written response from the CDA chairman regarding the plots in Sector I-12 Islamabad, which have not been handed over to allottees despite clearance of dues by them.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan and was attended by Senators Kamran Murtaza, Zamir Hussain Ghumro, Umar Farooq, Danish Kumar, Anusha Rehman Ahmad Khan and Kamil Ali Agha.

The committee first considered the assurance given by the Minister for National Health Services during the Senate sitting held on January 26, 2023, in response to a question by Senator Waleed Iqbal regarding the establishment of a Kidney Transplant Unit in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims).

The officials of the ministry informed the meeting on Wednesday that the infrastructure was available, but the unit remained non-functional due to the retirement of senior specialists.

The appointment of consultants has been referred to the Federal Public Service Commission, and the delay was on its part.

At this the chair directed the FPSC to send its representatives in the next meeting.

The assurance given during the Senate sitting on September 6, 2023, in response to a question by Senator Anusha Rehman Ahmad Khan regarding digital and online measures adopted by PMDC to facilitate the registration of foreign-qualified doctors, was also reviewed.

Senator Anusha Rehman expressed concern over delays in correspondence and processing.

The Chairman directed the ministry to submit a detailed report in the next meeting.

The committee then examined the assurance given by the Minister for Interior during the Senate sitting held on January 17, in response to a question by Senator Danish Kumar regarding the non-handing over of possession of plots in Sector I-12, Islamabad, despite clearance of dues by allottees, as well as the status of development work around PHA apartments.

The Chairman directed that the CDA chairman be called and a written reply be submitted at least in two working days before the next meeting.

The committee further considered the assurance given during the Senate sitting held on October 25last year, in response to a question asked by Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan why federal government hospitals failed to upload lab reports online despite the availability of requisite facilities.

The matter was disposed of after the ministry submitted a satisfactory written reply assuring compliance.

The assurance given in response to a question by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed during the Senate sitting held on February 8, 2022 regarding the increasing number of HIV/Aids patients in Pakistan was also reviewed.

The ministry informed the meeting that the rise in reported cases reflects expanded nationwide screening and improved access to treatment rather than an actual increase in spread. It was reported that 94 Anti-Retroviral Treatment (ART) centres are providing free diagnostic and treatment services.

The matter was disposed of.

The assurance given by the minister for aviation during the Senate sitting held on November 10, 2023, in response to a question by Senator Dr. Zarqa Suharwardy regarding reports on outsourcing operations of three Pakistan International Airports, was also considered. The Ministry of Defence clarified that no airport has been outsourced to date. The chairman directed that a detailed report be submitted in the next meeting.

The meeting concluded with directions for all departments concerned and ministries to furnish the required reports and ensure their attendance in the next session of the committee.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025