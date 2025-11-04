E-Paper | November 04, 2025

Pims burn centre’s doctors seek probe into alleged irregularities

Ikram Junaidi Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 06:30am
ISLAMABAD: Alleging that death incidents are increasing due to negligence on part of the management, doctors at the Burn Care Centre of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) on Monday urged the health ministry to intervene and look into alleged irregularities.

Dr Mohammad Ibrahim, Dr Ali Mujtaba and Dr Rizwanullah held a press conference at the National Press Club.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ibrahim said the Burn Centre was established in 2007 under the leadership of Prof Dr Tariq Iqbal. “Since its start, the Burn Centre has treated more than 250,000 patients.”

He said after the retirement of Dr Iqbal, plastic surgeon Dr Abdul Khaliq was appointed as the in-charge of the centre. He alleged that the appointment was in violation of the PMDC Teaching Regulation 2018.

Dr Ibrahim said trainee doctors were pressured to sign applications naming Dr Khaliq as the supervisor for a vacant post. He said an assistant professor, who was eligible for the position, was ignored in the appointment process.

The doctors alleged that the mortality rate at the Burn Care Centre had been increasing.

“Doctors have also been subjected to violence by patients, but despite repeated complaints no FIR has been registered,” they claimed.

“We demand that Islamabad police immediately register a case regarding the incident of violence against doctors. Moreover, a competent and eligible person be appointed as the in-charge of the burn centre,” they said.

“Access of all faculty members and trainee doctors to the Burn Centre must be restored, so that patient care and academic activities can resume without hindrance. The Ministry of Health should constitute a high-level inquiry committee to investigate all deaths and alleged negligence at the centre,” Dr Ibrahim demanded.

