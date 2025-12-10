War of words between PTI and ruling coaltion continues; PML-N’s Ikhtiar Wali says ‘things have reached point of no return’

The war of words between members of the PTI and ruling coalition continued on Wednesday, with Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Information for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs Ikhtiar Wali Khan saying that “things have reached a point of no return”, while PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali stressed that “common sense should prevail”.

The tensions have particularly intensified in recent days after the spokesperson for the armed forces held a hard-hitting press conference on December 6, in response to Imran’s latest outburst against the military leadership.

Politicians from various parties have rallied behind the armed forces since, chastising the PTI. Yesterday, the Punjab Assembly also adopted a resolution calling for a ban on Imran and his party, terming them “anti-state”.

‘Things have reached a point of no return’

Earlier today, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Information for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs Ikhtiar Wali Khan said that “things have reached a point of no return”.

Addressing a press conference, Wali assailed the PTI for its recent actions, warning the party, “We have tolerated you with much grace and for the sake of democracy. However, things have now reached a point of no return, no mercy and no tolerance.”

“All doors to talks are now closed,” Wali said.

He went on to say that anyone supporting the incarcerated PTI founder “stood for the desecration of Pakistan’s sovereignty, honour, and development”.

“We do not want to label anyone a traitor or ban a political party,” he continued. However, he stressed that “given the current state of affairs, I ask the people what [else] can be done”.

Wali alleged that “PTI, in its four years in power, had done nothing,” challenging the party to “show at least one university, hospital or dam” they built.

“It was a blessing from God that the Centre, Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan have remained safe from the PTI’s dirty politics,” he remarked, warning that the government “will now set KP free as well.”

‘Common sense should prevail’

Later, leaders from opposition alliance Tehreek-i-Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP), which also includes the PTI, addressed a press conference outside Parliament.

Among them, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar reiterated his party’s allegations that their “mandate had been stolen” in the last general elections.

“We did not stage a sit-in back then […] We sat in Parliament, believing that our voices will be heard, and a solution to our and the people’s difficulties will be found,” he said, adding that there had been multiple confrontations during the last two years.

But, he continued, “at some point, common sense should prevail”.

Seemingly referring to the bar on meetings with incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, he added: “If you keep parents in jail, […] how can the children sit together with you? And if you don’t understand this, then probably the public will make you understand.”

He again stressed that the use of force would not yield any results. “Common sense should prevail.”

Without naming anyone, he said: “If you want to create distance between [Imran] Khan and the people, this is not possible.” In this connection, he also claimed that Imran had the support of at least 70 per cent people in the country.

“Don’t enrage the people of Pakistan,” he warned, adding that “we haven’t done anything in violation of the Constitution”.

He emphasised that meetings with Imran should be allowed, pointing out that the high court had also issued an order, directing that meetings with the former prime minister be permitted.

“If you create hurdles [in this regard], then we don’t know what your intentions are. But if you get a response from the other side, the country and democracy would suffer a loss,” he warned, adding that whether the government did not want the PTI to sit in Parliament.

He also spoke to the media earlier in the day, objecting to the resolution passed by the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday.

The government, he said, was attempting to “pitch federating units against each other.”

“You are isolating a major political party. Does removing them from due process save democracy?” the PTI chairman asked.

‘Meeting necessary for dialogue’

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai also addressed the press conference outside Parliament.

Apparently alluding to the prospect of talks between the opposition and the government, he said: “If anyone wants to hold a dialogue, permission must be given to meet PTI founder Imran Khan.

“How can we negotiate without his permission?”

Referring to the PTI’s sit-in outside the Adiala jail the previous night for Imran’s visitation rights and the alleged use of force by authorities to disperse the protesters, he said the leg of PTI parliamentary leader in the National Assembly Shahid Khattak “had been broken”.

He warned, “If the public rises, everything will burn down. Before destruction strikes, we should move towards dialogue.” And for that, he reiterated, meetings with the PTI founder should be allowed.

For his part, PTI leader Asad Qaiser announced that the opposition had decided to convene a “national conference” on December 20 and 21, in which all political parties and bar associations would be invited.

A national agenda would be presented at the conference, he said, adding, “We are peaceful people, and we will move forward in accordance with the Constitution and the law.“

Qaiser also warned against the imposition of governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and shifting the PTI founder from the Adialia jail, saying that the moves would “push the country towards anarchy”.

Moreover, he demanded that merit should be considered in cases concerning Imran, further stating: “We are united; we will not be afraid.”

Later in the evening, PPP’s Sharjeel Memon addresses a press conference, assailing the PTI its founder, alleging that the party’s time in power was a “dark period” in Pakistan’s history.

“He (Imran) is being portrayed as a hero who speaks against the establishment. However, if you go back in time, listen to how he spoke about the establishment,” the minister said. “It is the same Khan who was willing to give General Bajwa a lifetime extension, and now these people talk about morals and revolution.”

“Why did you not say anything back then?” the PPP leader questioned. “It was not that long ago, so why have we erased it from our memories?”

The senior minister stressed that PTI’s narrative “hinged only on the release of Imran and the party coming back into power,” adding that “they did not care about the common people.”

PTI’s ‘venomous rhetoric should be recognised abroad’: Aun Chaudhry

Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis Aun Chaudhry, in a press conference in Islamabad, called on overseas Pakistanis to recognise the “venomous rhetoric” being spread by PTI.

“I want the overseas Pakistanis to identify and acknowledge these groups,” Chaudhry said.

“I want my nation, my Pakistanis, to acknowledge what is right and what is wrong,” he urged.

“Our country is progressing towards success, but this group is creating such an environment,” the minister said.

He continued: “It’s tweeting against the military leadership, sometimes against the government, who is getting it done? Who is the mastermind behind it? Whoever is behind it does not want peace in this country. They don’t want this country to progress.”

“Don’t you think about the martyred soldier and his orphaned kids? Don’t you pay heed that the soldier sacrifices his life and leaves his own kids as orphans so that other kids don’t become orphans? So that we can enjoy a sound sleep?” the minister questioned.

“We have a secure border and a secure future because our armed forces are backing us,” Chaudhry added.