Fierce gun battle in Shikarpur leaves 10 suspects dead; two DSPs, other cops wounded

SUKKUR: Ten suspected gangsters were gunned down during a fierce gun battle which also left two DSPs and their two subordinates wounded in the Manchhar area of Shikarpur district on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, City DSP Paras Bakhrani, her Garhi Yasin counterpart, Zahoor Soomro, and two other members of the police team received critical wounds in the gun battle.

Sharing details of the whole episode with the media, Shikarpur SSP Shahzaib Chachar said that the police team led by the two DSPs had gone to the Manchhar area after receiving information about presence of a smaller gang that had robbed Rs2.6m from a grain trader in the city’s Anaj Mandi a day earlier.

The SSP said that the robbery suspects, along with their several other heavily armed associates, were spotted there and challenged. The suspects opened an indiscriminate fire on the police team and were given a matching response, he added.

Shikarpur police say gang opened fire when police challenged it in Manchhar Shah area

He said that in the gun battle, 10 of the embattled suspects were gunned down while the two DSPs and two constables were critically wounded. Several other suspects might also have been wounded but all surviving outlaws fled the Manchhar area.

He said that reinforcement was called in and adjoining areas were cordoned off to apprehend all of them.

A house-to-house search was being carried out in and around the Manchhar area, he said.

The SSP said that eight of the killed suspects were identified as Gul Mohammad and his two sons, Shahzado alias Shaddo and Shahmore; Sajid, brother of Gul Mohammad; Imdad and his brother Ayaz, and Owais, s/o Abdul Jabbar — all belonging to the Shaikh community — and Ghulam Mohammad, s/o Sadiq Bakhrani. Two others were yet to be identified.

All the wounded police officers and personnel were rushed to the Ziauddin Hospital in Sukkur for treatment.

Sukkur DIG, SSP visit under treatment police officers

Sukkur DIG retired Captain Faisal Abdullah Chachar, along with Sukkur SSP Azhar Khan Mughal, visited them at the hospital and prayed for their speedy recovery. He issued necessary directives to the hospital administration regarding their best possible treatment.

Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar also called for all possible medical assistance to them and held out the assurance that the provincial government would extend every possible cooperation to them.

The minister saluted the police team, especially the two DSPs, for the bravery it demonstrated in the fight against the gangsters. He said the officers and personnel risked their lives in the line of duty as well as for the safety and security of citizens.

He also congratulated the Shikarpur SSP and his subordinates for the successful police action.

He emphasised that operations against dacoit gangs and other criminals in Shikarpur district must continue.

The Sindh government stood with the police in the eradication of crime from society, he added.

Faryal Talpur speaks to DSP Paras

MPA Faryal Talpur made a telephonic call to under treatment DSP Paras and inquired about her health.

She prayed for her speedy recovery and praised her “unparalleled bravery and dedication to duty”.

She also prayed for early recovery of DSP Zahoor Soomro and the two injured policemen.

Doctors who were treating DSP Paras said that she had received one bullet each to her chest and abdomen.

Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon called in Police Surgeon Dr Fiza Jafri from Karachi and requested her to supervise the surgery. Dr Jafri flew into Sukkur by an air ambulance and proceeded straight to the Ziauddin Hospital to undertake the task.

The police authorities directed the hospital administration and other concerned to keep ready an air ambulance so that DSP Paras could be taken to Karachi for proper treatment, if need be.

On the request, Sukkur District Council Chairman Syed Kumail Haider Shah immediately arranged an air ambulance and put it at the disposal of the hospital administration.

A late evening report, however, suggested that the condition of DSP Paras was stable after surgery.

Meanwhile, the Shikarpur police were in the process of locating the bodies of two unidentified suspects killed during the gun battle. A picture released by the police showed bodies of eight suspects.

They named one of the two injured constables as Noor Brohi. Despite repeated requests by Dawn, they could not identify the other constable.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025