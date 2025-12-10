27 gates of Sukkur Barrage will be replaced soon, World Bank mission told

SUKKUR: The World Bank (WB) Implemen­tation Support Mission for Sindh Barrages Improve­ment Project (SBIP) reviewed major rehabilitation works at Sukkur Barrage on Tuesday.

It witnessed gates replacement at the barrage, dredging of river at upstream of Sukkur Barrage, mechanical workshop where fabrication of main barrage gates was in progress and construction of Coffer Dam and assessed progress of infrastructure upgrades.

The mission comprised of Task Team Leader Mr François Onimus and members including Mr Zelalam Meknnon (water specialist), Mr Alphonse (senior environment specialist) and Mr Imranul Haq (senior social and development expert).

The WB mission was accompanied by SBIP Project Director Pritam Das, Sukkur Barrage Left Bank Region Chief Engi­neer Ikramullah Qureshi and Barrage Management Unit Chief Engineer Sohail Hameed Baloch.

Briefing the WB delegation on the benefits of dredging, Pritam Das said excessive deposited silt was being removed to enhance the discharge-carrying capacity and to centralise the flow at the barrage.

About the construction of Coffer Dam, he said 27 main barrage gates would be replaced during the upcoming annual closure of the Sukkur Barrage.

He said that after the construction of Coffer Dam, the geo physical and technical investigations would be carried out at the upstream and downstream Sukkur Barrage floor and the associated structures.

He said that overall 37 percentage activities of the project had been completed.

The project director said 16 gates had been replaced in the annual closure of the last year.

He also said that in the upcoming closure period, 27 gates, along with the hoisting system, would be replaced.

He said the gates of off-taking canals from Sukkur Barrage would also be replaced next year.

The WB delegation inspected the main fabrication of gates at the Chinese contractor workshop and appreciated the quality and progress of the work.

A technical officer, Dr Imran Aziz Tunio, said the life span of the Sukkur barrage would be increased about 30 years after the completion of rehabilitation works, water regulation, reliability and safety of the barrage would be improved accordingly.

Meanwhile, the mission team leader along with Project Director Mr Pritam Das held a joint press conference at the Sukkur Barrage.

Addressing the press conference, Mr Pritam Das said that all measures related to the quality of works had been taken and the WB team and Sindh government were satisfied on it.

Mr Onimus also expressed satisfaction on the rehabilitation works at Sukkur Barrage. Answer­ing a question, he said the project was fully on track.

In replying to a question, consultant Ms Carry Eller said that all protocols related to health safety and environment were being strictly followed. She said the safety environments were also being taken care for Indus blind dolphins.

Deputy Project Director Noorul Arfeen Baloch, Deputy Director (resettlement) Syed Arshad Wahab, Deputy Director Abdul Fatah Memon, AXEN Mumtaz Ghumro , Chinese contractor and other officials also accompanied the delegation.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025