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Cards for cardiac, cancer patients

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 10, 2025
An image of a Sehat Plus card. — File
An image of a Sehat Plus card. — File
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LAHORE: The Punjab government will introduce special cards for the treatment of cardiac and cancer patients in the province.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz chaired a meeting on Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education here on Tuesday and directed the authorities concerned to introduce special cards for the treatment of cardiac and cancer patients in the province.

The CM was told that under this initiative, the government would bear complete treatment cost of patients suffering from cancer and heart diseases.

“Every patient will be able to avail treatment facilities worth up to Rs1 million through this card. In the first phase, 45,000 patients across Punjab will benefit from this initiative.”

Under the CM Cardiac Surgery Programme, heart surgeries will also be provided free of cost.

The CM also sought a comprehensive programme regarding timely treatment of stroke patients. She directed that the OPD block of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research be made functional by Jan 17, and set a deadline for getting operational the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology, Sargodha by Jan 31.

The meeting was told that the Board of Governors of the Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research approved recruitment against 219 vacant positions in the first phase. The OPD, IPD, Emergency, Pathology and Radiology departments of the Institute of Cardiology Sargodha will become fully functional by Jan31, and 258 positions have been approved for recruitment in the first phase.

The Jinnah Institute of Cardiology will become functional on Feb 15 and its Board of Governors has approved 1,104 positions for recruitment.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025

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M. Saeed
Dec 10, 2025 12:35pm
Highly commendable initiative. Let us hope it works as planned, with out favor or fear of the more capable!
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