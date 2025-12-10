LDA dismantles infrastructure of ‘illegal’ housing schemes

LAHORE: In various operations, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) teams dismantled infrastructure of over 20 allegedly illegal private housing schemes on the Sue Asal, Raiwind Road, Ferozepur Road and Bedian Road in the last seven days.

The operations were carried out by the LDA’s metropolitan planning and enforcement teams in coordination with local police.

According to officials, in various operations supervised by LDA directors, the teams dismantled roads, illegal constructions, offices and other infrastructure illegally developed at the Urban Farms, Posh Housing and Tulip Gardens on Sue Asal Road, illegal land sub-division off the Raiwind Road, Al-Hayat Land sub-division near the Gujjar Colony, Hussain Villas adjacent to the Pak Arab (Phase-2) and Irrigation Cooperative Housing Society off Ferozepur Road.

During operations carried out on the Bedian Road, the teams dismantled structures and other illegally developed infrastructure at Elite Villas, Royal Garden, Green Earth Villas, Golfer Lane 1, Golfer Lane 2, Thethar Garden and Homes, Sofia Farms, Sofia Farms II, Bedian Homes, Aura Bedian/Saista Enclave, Golden Farms, Abdul Razzaq Garden, Orchard Farms and SJ Garden.

“As per the master plan, these were army and semi-restricted as well as green areas, where housing schemes cannot be developed. Most of the schemes are fully operational and people are residing there. As there is no sponsor available for penalising, this left the LDA with no other option but to dismantle the illegally developed infrastructure,” explained an officer while talking to Dawn on Tuesday.

The LDA town planning teams on Tuesday also sealed 95 properties on account of non-payment of commercialisation fee and penalties imposed for illegal commercial use, according to a spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the city administration teams removed as many as 820 major encroachments across the city and confiscated the materials being used there during various operations.

Along with the removal of encroachments, the teams also took down 4,040 illegal advertisement materials, banners, and streamers displayed on the city’s roads and bridges.

“Anti-encroachment operations must continue uninterrupted and without discrimination so that no lawbreaker gets any leniency,” said Lahore DC Syed Musa Raza while visiting various parts of the city.

He further emphasised that footpaths and citizens’ passages must be immediately retrieved from occupants to facilitate easy movement of the public at large.

He warned of taking strict legal action against those who resist the city admin’s drive.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025