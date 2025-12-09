Vehari DPO transferred

BAHAWALPUR: The Punjab government on Monday transferred Vehari District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Afzal.

According to an official announcement, Khanewal DPO Ismail Kharak, who has been given the additional charge of Vehari district, assumed his responsibilities after reaching Vehari.

Sources said the transfer comes in the backdrop of the alleged killing of Vehari lawyer Zeeshan Dhadhi and his nephew, Husnain, in what is suspected to be a staged police encounter in their village.

The district bar associations of Vehari, Bahawalpur, and Lodhran, as well as the Punjab Bar Council, had demanded the DPO’s transfer and the registration of an Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) case against three police officials, including Machiwal Station House Officer Sajid for the alleged killings.

Sub-Inspector Sajid and two assistant sub-inspectors already named in an FIR registered at the Machiwal police station are currently in FIA custody following their pre-arrest bail from the Sindh High Court, and are being interrogated in connection with the double murder case.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025