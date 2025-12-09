Work begins on Rs14bn sewerage project

SARGODHA: Work has officially begun on the Rs14 billion mega sewerage project to resolve the longstanding sewage problems of the city.

Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner retired Capt Muhammad Waseem, visited three key project sites – Sillanwali Road Disposal, Company Bagh, and Jinnah Colony – where they received a detailed briefing.

MD Wasa Abu Bakr Umar, MD PHA Muhammad Arshad, Director Development Bilal Hassan and other concerned officers were also present during the visit.

According to the briefing, the project is expected to be completed within 20 months.

Under the plan, 600,000 feet (approximately 180 kilometers) of new sewerage pipelines will be laid across the city.

To conserve rainwater, three modern storage tanks will be constructed at Company Bagh, Block No. 31, and Rehmatul Alameen Park. These tanks will later supply water to the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA).

Of the city’s existing 14 sewage disposals, seven will be demolished, and two new disposals will be built, leaving the city with a total of 9 modern disposal stations. Each storage tank will have the capacity to store 1 to 1.5 million gallons of water.

The project also includes the installation of modern sewerage pipes ranging from 72 inches to 12 inches in diameter. The city has been divided into two zones, with work being carried out in phases.

Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan said the project would prove to be a “game changer” for Sargodha, providing a long-term solution to decades-old sewage issues.

He said no compromise would be made on the quality or transparency of the work.

Deputy Commissioner retired Capt Muhammad Waseem added that the district administration is utilising all available resources to ensure timely completion, with daily monitoring underway.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025