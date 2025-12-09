E-Paper | March 16, 2026

Medical tourism to be further promoted, says minister

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 9, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Health Mustafa Kamal on Monday said Pakistan will further promote medical tourism besides making advancement in matters related to visa facilitation through consultations with the country’s diplomatic missions abroad.

He was speaking to a Sudanese delegation led by the federal secretary of health of Sudan. The meeting was also attended by Secretary Health Hamid Yaqoob along with senior officials from the ministry.

The minister appreciated the constructive engagement of the Sudanese delegation and underscored Pakistan’s commitment to expanding collaboration across multiple areas of healthcare.

The Sudanese delegation briefed the minister on the current challenges being faced by Sudan’s health sector and shared details of a comprehensive five-year strategic framework developed by Sudan, encompassing approximately 45 health-related projects.

The delegation sought Pakistan’s cooperation in the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the health sector, provision of medical equipment and technologies, restoration of solar energy solutions for health facilities and enhancement of institutional collaboration.

Mr Kamal said Pakistan remained committed to further strengthening health-sector cooperation with Sudan. He said Pakistan was ready to support the training of Sudanese medical personnel, facilitate the exchange of experts and promote knowledge and experience sharing. He added that Pakistan does not wish to limit cooperation to any single domain.

The minister said pharmaceuticals, medical devices and regulatory matters fall within the mandate of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap), noting Pakistan’s ongoing progress towards achieving WHO Regulatory Maturity Level 3.

To ensure effective and timely progress, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would expedite the process of finalising a memorandum of understanding through close coordination.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Imran
Dec 09, 2025 11:07am
I found a fantastic company who helped a patient from UK, visit medasktours.com
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Holding the line
16 Mar, 2026

Holding the line

PAKISTAN’S long battle against polio has recently produced encouraging signs. Data from the national eradication...
Power self-reliance
16 Mar, 2026

Power self-reliance

PAKISTAN’S transition to domestic sources of electricity is a welcome development for a country that has long been...
Looking for safety
16 Mar, 2026

Looking for safety

AS the Middle East conflict enters its third week, the war’s most enduring victims are not those who wage it....
Battling hate
Updated 15 Mar, 2026

Battling hate

In the current scenario, geopolitical conflict, racial prejudice and religious bigotry all contribute to the threats Muslims face.
TB drugs shortage
15 Mar, 2026

TB drugs shortage

‘CRIMINAL negligence’ is the phrase that jumps to mind when one considers the disturbing consequences of the...
Chinese diplomacy
Updated 14 Mar, 2026

Chinese diplomacy

THERE are signs that China is taking a more active role in trying to resolve the issue of cross-border terrorism...
Dawn News English
Subscribe