Deworming drive begins in Dir, Bajaur schools

LOWER DIR/Bajaur: A five-day deworming campaign commenced in public and private schools of Lower Dir and Bajaur on Monday.

In Lower Dir, district deworming coordinator Jawad Ahmad supervises the campaign.

Experts say intestinal worms hinder children’s mental and physical development and lead to malnutrition. According to the World Health Organisation, Pakistan is among the 10 countries with the highest burden of intestinal worm infections. A survey indicates that more than 20 per cent of children in 22 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are affected, highlighting the need for large-scale intervention.

The provincial government has launched the campaign for students from grade one to 10 and children aged five to 14. Selected teachers have already been trained, while schools have been supplied with deworming tablets for both boys and girls.

Officials from the elementary and secondary education department said over eight million children aged five to 14 would receive strawberry-flavoured chewable deworming tablets at schools across the province. They said the initiative aimed to treat school-going children for intestinal worm infections and improve their overall health, cognitive growth and academic performance.

They added that prayer leaders and the media should actively encourage community participation and help address parental concerns.

Meanwhile, a deworming campaign for schoolchildren was launched in Bajaur on Monday.

Additional deputy commissioner Shahid Rafique Gandapur opened the campaign at a ceremony held at Government Model Higher Secondary School, Khar.

Officials of the education and health departments were also in attendance. The officials informed the participants that out-of-school children aged 5-14 would also benefit from the campaign.

The officials said teachers, lady health workers and lady health visitors were taking part in the campaign as they had received the proper training for the purpose.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025