E-Paper | December 08, 2025

In address to officers, CDF Asim Munir says all 3 forces will maintain their internal autonomy: state media

News Desk Published December 8, 2025 Updated December 8, 2025 04:54pm
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir on Monday was presented with a guard of honour at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. — DawnNewsTV
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir on Monday was presented with a guard of honour at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. — DawnNewsTV
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Following his appointment as the country’s first chief of defence forces (CDF), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir said on Monday that all three services of the armed forces — the army, air force and navy — would maintain their “internal autonomy and organisational structure”.

According to state-broadcaster PTV News, Field Marshal Munir made this statement during an address to the officers of all three services.

Hailing the establishment of Defence Forces Headquarters as a “historic, foundational change”, the CDF emphasised that multi-domain operations must be improved under the unified armed services, in light of evolving security threats.

“The establishment of the Defence Forces Headquarters is an essential step towards this change,” Field Marshal Munir stated. “Each service will maintain its individuality for its operational readiness, [while] the Defence Forces Headquarters will integrate and coordinate the operations of the services.”

The CDF then turned his attention to India and Afghanistan, saying that the former should not “fall prey to any misconception, as Pakistan’s response will be much more swift and severe”.

“A clear message has been given to the Taliban regime that they have no option but to choose between the khawarij mischief-makers or Pakistan,” he said of Kabul.

The CDF reiterated Pakistan’s stance as a peaceful nation but warned that nobody would be allowed to test Islamabad’s territorial integrity or sovereignty

“Let everyone know that the idea of Pakistan is invincible, and its protection is ensured by the firm resolve of faithful, brave soldiers and a united nation,” Field Marshal Munir stated.

Guard of honour

Earlier today, Field Marshal Munir was presented with a guard of honour at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Chief of the Air Staff of Pakistan Air Force Zaheer Ahmad Babar were also present at the ceremony.

According to state-broadcaster PTV, the army chief was presented with the guard of honour by contingents from all three armed forces, in recognition of his elevation to the position of CDF.

On Friday, the army chief was notified as the country’s first CDF, in what is considered the most sweeping restructuring of the military command since the 1970s.

The new arrangement consolidates operational, administrative and strategic authority in a single office established through amendments to Article 243 of the Constitution under the 27th Amendment.

The revised Article 243 provides that the president, acting on the prime minister’s advice, shall appoint the chief of the army staff, who will concurrently serve as the chief of defence forces.

The amendment also abolished the office of chairman joint chiefs of staff committee (CJCSC), dismantling the tri-service coordination system in place since 1976 and transferring joint command integration to the CDF.

To translate the constitutional overhaul into the military’s legal framework, the government amended the Pakistan Army Act (PAA) of 1952 in the wake of the 27th Amendment.

Sub-section (i) of PAA’s Article 8A now states that “for the first appointment of the chief of the army staff concurrently the chief of the defence forces […], the tenure under this section shall commence from the date of notification of the said office”.

It explains that upon the issuance of the notification for the first COAS-plus-CDF, the “existing tenure of the incumbent chief of the army staff shall be deemed to have recommenced from the date of such notification”.

Under sub-section (iii) of Article 8A, the “terms and conditions” of the COAS concurrently with the CDF shall be determined by the president on the prime minister’s advice.

Field Marshal Munir was appointed army chief on Nov 29, 2022, becoming the 17th army chief to assume the command of the Pakistan Army.

In November 2024, the government brought changes to the PAA, extending the tenure for all three services chiefs from three to five years, keeping the CJCSC’s tenure unchanged at three years. The same amendments allowed the services chiefs to be reappointed and/or their tenures to be extended for up to five years, instead of up to three years.

Therefore, in line with the restructuring under the 27th Amendment, the recent PAA changes allow the president, on the prime minister’s advice, to reappoint the COAS-plus-CDF for another five years, or extend his tenure by up to five years, creating legal space for him to retain his position till December 2035.

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Student barriers
08 Dec, 2025

Student barriers

THE decision by at least nine UK universities to suspend or restrict admissions from Pakistan and Bangladesh is a...
Civil discourse
Updated 08 Dec, 2025

Civil discourse

IN politics, the importance of temperate language, even in criticism, cannot be overstated. Unfortunately, we have...
Stretched thin
08 Dec, 2025

Stretched thin

THE recent Pakistan Population Summit organised by DawnMedia laid it out plainly: the country cannot keep growing at...
Afghan flare-up
Updated 07 Dec, 2025

Afghan flare-up

THE fragile ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been tested yet again, this time with an exchange of fire...
Neglecting food safety
07 Dec, 2025

Neglecting food safety

FOOD adulteration is a major public health concern in Pakistan — in both remote and major urban centres. A report...
Con jobs
07 Dec, 2025

Con jobs

PAKISTAN’s perfect storm of issues — unemployment, few opportunities and a failing economy — offer a field day...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe