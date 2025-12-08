Tech in the crop fields

In many agrarian districts of Punjab and Sindh, a simple shift is taking place, one that is easy to miss unless you look closely. Farmers who once relied almost entirely on inherited knowledge are now pausing mid-field to glance at their phones. A short weather alert, a pest warning, or a price update often influences the day’s decisions more than instinct or guesswork. It’s a small moment, but together such moments reveal a sector undergoing a subtle yet meaningful transformation.

For decades, agricultural progress has been slowed by outdated practices, fragmented markets, and the growing concerns of climate variability. The gradual adoption of information and communication technologies (ICTs) is beginning to change this landscape, not through dramatic leaps but through steady, practical shifts in how farmers access information, manage risks, and reach markets.

Pakistani farmers have struggled with limited extension services for years. With too few officers available and large distances to cover, reliable advice often failed to reach the people who needed it most. Digital tools are starting to fill that void.

Mobile platforms such as BaKhabar Kissan and Kissan Dost now offer quick, localised guidance ranging from irrigation scheduling to fertiliser application and disease control. These apps deliver insights in real time, often in a more accessible and timely manner than traditional extension methods. What makes them particularly impactful is their ability to translate complex research findings into simple, actionable advice for smallholders.

This shift has democratised access to agricultural knowledge. A farmer who previously depended on word-of-mouth recommendations can now cross-check information with a few taps, reducing uncertainty and improving decision-making.

Digital marketplaces, still in early stages, are gradually offering farmers alternatives to long-standing intermediaries. While the informal mandi network remains dominant, online platforms have introduced the possibility of dealing directly with buyers, sometimes at better prices and with less friction.

The inclusion of mobile banking has further strengthened these changes. Services like Easypaisa and JazzCash have opened financial doors for many farmers previously excluded from conventional banking. Savings accounts, small loans, and micro-insurance products are now more accessible than ever, giving smallholders the ability to invest in improved inputs or machinery.

Globally, digital credit scoring based on production records, weather patterns, and transaction histories has helped farmers secure loans on fairer terms. Pakistan has yet to adopt these models widely, but the foundations are slowly taking shape.

Torrential rainfall, rising temperatures, and water scarcity have disrupted cropping patterns across the country. ICTs, however, are emerging as tools of resilience.

Satellite imagery and remote sensing technologies allow for early detection of drought conditions, pest outbreaks, and shifting soil moisture levels.

Integrating such systems with national data platforms could allow for more targeted crop insurance, timely disaster planning, and better allocation of subsidies. The challenge is less about technology and more about institutional coordination.

Despite the promise of ICTs, the digital divide remains real. Many rural farmers, particularly women, still find smartphones unfamiliar or difficult to navigate. Most advisory content is delivered in Urdu or English, even though a large share of users are more comfortable in Punjabi, Sindhi, Saraiki, or Balochi.

Bridging this gap requires sustained investment in digital literacy and community-led training. It also demands that agricultural universities and training institutes update their curricula so future professionals understand both agronomy and digital tools.

The biggest obstacle to scaling ICT adoption is not technology; it is policy fragmentation. Various departments, research centres, and private firms operate in parallel, often duplicating work rather than strengthening each other’s efforts. Pakistan has yet to develop a coherent digital agriculture strategy that connects extension services, market intelligence, climate data, and financial systems.

Successful examples from countries like Kenya and India show that coordinated digital ecosystems can transform productivity on a national scale. Pakistan does not lack talent or technology, but it really needs alignment.

Beyond production, the wider agribusiness sector is also beginning to feel the influence of ICTs. Input suppliers, processors, and exporters are experimenting with digital traceability, inventory systems, and data-based demand forecasting. Digital supply chain systems can also reduce post-harvest losses, which remain a major bottleneck in Pakistan’s food system.

Pakistan stands at a pivotal point. The country’s agriculture does not need a flashy technological overhaul; it needs consistent, meaningful integration of digital tools into everyday practice. ICTs cannot solve every structural challenge, but they can make farming more informed, less risky, and better connected.

The shift is already underway. The task now is to nurture this momentum and ensure that technology becomes a bridge, not a barrier, towards a more resilient, competitive, and inclusive agribusiness sector.

The writer is affiliated with the School of Management, Jiangsu University, Zhenjiang, Jiangsu, P.R. China, and the Department of Agribusiness and Entrepreneurship Development, MNS-University of Agriculture, Multan, Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, December 8th, 2025