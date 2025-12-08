E-Paper | December 08, 2025

PTI’s future assessed at Jati Umra huddle

Amjad Mehmood Published December 8, 2025 Updated December 8, 2025 08:55am
This combo photo shows PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif (right), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (middle) and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. — Photos AFP/DawnNewsTV/File
This combo photo shows PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif (right), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (middle) and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. — Photos AFP/DawnNewsTV/File
LAHORE: The Sharif family met at their Jati Umra residence on Sunday to discuss ongoing political developments in the country, particularly the future of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and possible changes in the Punjab administration.

According to sources close to the ruling family, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Min­ister Maryam Nawaz and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif had a detailed discussion on the current political situation.

During the meeting, which lasted more than two hours, they reviewed the PTI’s likely strategy in the coming days and how the federal and Punjab governments could respond effectively.

The conversation also touched upon Imran Khan’s status within his party and whether the PTI leadership would continue relying on guidance from its incarcerated founder, or distance itself from him following the establishment’s strongest-ever reaction against the former prime minister.

Sources said the Sharifs also examined the establishment’s perspective on various political and economic measures being undertaken by the PML-N governments.

They added that Maryam Nawaz briefed her father and uncle on the recently prepared performance review of the Punjab cabinet, highlighting key shortcomings identified in the audit.

According to the sou­rces, the chief minister also expressed her intention to reshuffle her cabinet and induct new ministers to improve the government’s overall functioning.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2025

