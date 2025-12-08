From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: 80 dead in Beirut

BEIRUT: Terror-stricken Beirutis, warned by the State Radio that most streets in their city were unsafe, huddled indoors today [Dec 7] after a day of violence that left 80 dead. Those killed were kidnap victims, dragged from their cars or as they were walking to streets yesterday in murder sprees by rival Muslim and Christian gunmen, Police sources said.

Only about a dozen persons were injured, including two Soviet diplomats hit by flying bullets when the car in which they were travelling was caught in crossfire. Gunmen checked the identity cards of people at roadblocks which show the bearer’s religion. Those confronted by opposite sides were simply shot in cold blood, witnesses said.

The Second Secretary of the Soviet Embassy … was in serious condition in the American University Hospital after a bullet struck his back… . Beirut Radio warned citizens the “Supreme Coordination Committee had strongly advised” all citizens to stay indoors due to “the presence of armed men on the streets”. Most citizens heeded the radio’s advice. The … Committee, comprising representatives of all political parties and the [PLO], conferred on measures to combat the deteriorating situation.

