E-Paper | December 08, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: 80 dead in Beirut

News agencies Published December 8, 2025 Updated December 8, 2025 06:37am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

BEIRUT: Terror-stricken Beirutis, warned by the State Radio that most streets in their city were unsafe, huddled indoors today [Dec 7] after a day of violence that left 80 dead. Those killed were kidnap victims, dragged from their cars or as they were walking to streets yesterday in murder sprees by rival Muslim and Christian gunmen, Police sources said.

Only about a dozen persons were injured, including two Soviet diplomats hit by flying bullets when the car in which they were travelling was caught in crossfire. Gunmen checked the identity cards of people at roadblocks which show the bearer’s religion. Those confronted by opposite sides were simply shot in cold blood, witnesses said.

The Second Secretary of the Soviet Embassy … was in serious condition in the American University Hospital after a bullet struck his back… . Beirut Radio warned citizens the “Supreme Coordination Committee had strongly advised” all citizens to stay indoors due to “the presence of armed men on the streets”. Most citizens heeded the radio’s advice. The … Committee, comprising representatives of all political parties and the [PLO], conferred on measures to combat the deteriorating situation.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Student barriers
08 Dec, 2025

Student barriers

THE decision by at least nine UK universities to suspend or restrict admissions from Pakistan and Bangladesh is a...
Civil discourse
Updated 08 Dec, 2025

Civil discourse

IN politics, the importance of temperate language, even in criticism, cannot be overstated. Unfortunately, we have...
Stretched thin
08 Dec, 2025

Stretched thin

THE recent Pakistan Population Summit organised by DawnMedia laid it out plainly: the country cannot keep growing at...
Afghan flare-up
Updated 07 Dec, 2025

Afghan flare-up

THE fragile ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been tested yet again, this time with an exchange of fire...
Neglecting food safety
07 Dec, 2025

Neglecting food safety

FOOD adulteration is a major public health concern in Pakistan — in both remote and major urban centres. A report...
Con jobs
07 Dec, 2025

Con jobs

PAKISTAN’s perfect storm of issues — unemployment, few opportunities and a failing economy — offer a field day...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe