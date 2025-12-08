E-Paper | December 08, 2025

War no solution to regional challenges, says Shahid Khaqan

Ali Hazrat Bacha Published December 8, 2025 Updated December 8, 2025 06:37am
Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi addresses a presser in Peshawar on Sunday. — White Star
PESHAWAR: Former prime minister and chief of Awam Pakistan Party Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that war is never a solution to national or regional challenges so all political leaders must sit together to reassess Pakistan’s approach towards Afghanistan.

Speaking to media at Peshawar Press Club on Sunday, he said that 27th Amendment should have been drafted with consent of people as Constitution itself was framed through public mandate.

Accompanied by former chief minister Sardar Mahtab Ahmad Khan and other party leaders, Mr Abbasi said that peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was vital for stability of the entire country. If situation deteriorated in KP, he warned, no corner of Pakistan would remain safe.

He said that he parted ways with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz because, in his view, the party abandoned its slogan of “respect the vote” and instead adopted the policy of “respect the power.”

Commenting on the current political situation, the former prime minister said that imposing governor’s rule in KP would not resolve any problem.

He said that both the federal and provincial governments must focus on improving law and order. He added that he did not believe in “Whatsapp-based politics” nor had any interest in such practices.

Mr Abbasi expressed disappointment over recent remarks by ISPR spokesperson, saying the statement caused despondency among people.

He urged state institutions to perform their responsibilities with caution and professionalism. He said that he had begun his political career at grassroots level and spent two-thirds of his political life in opposition, insisting he had no desire for power.

The former premier described 27th Amendment as a “stain on politics” arguing that it created structural flaws that politicians would have to confront in future.

While acknowledging that some temporary advantages could be gained from the amendment, he said it was essentially designed to suppress voice of people and push them towards further hardships.

He said that nearly three million children were currently out of school in the country, yet the issue continued to receive little attention from policymakers.

The country, he added, had drifted away from the path of development so political leaders must come together to guide Pakistan back toward progress.

He urged both the federal and provincial governments to play their roles in ensuring peace in KP rather than closing doors to dialogue. Politics based on confrontation, he observed, served no one’s interest.

Mr Abbasi said he did not believe in politics driven by the desire for office. If chosen by people, he said, representatives should serve public wholeheartedly and work to advance the nation.

Reflecting on regional tensions, he said that Pakistan had responded effectively in the past when Afghanistan attempted cross-border provocations and that issues were ultimately resolved through firm yet responsible actions.

Commenting on the ISPR spokesperson’s recent press conference, he said that the language was inappropriate for current circumstances and reiterated that state institutions should distance themselves from politics.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2025

