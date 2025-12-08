E-Paper | December 08, 2025

PTI worker dies in Peshawar road accident

Bureau Report Published December 8, 2025 Updated December 8, 2025 06:37am
PESHAWAR: A Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf worker died and three others sustained injuries in a road accident in Hayatabad area on the outskirts of the provincial capital on Sunday night, party sources said.

They said that the accident took place after a PTI gathering, held at Hayatabad Sports Complex, ended and the workers started leaving for their homes. They added that the deceased, Abdul Haseeb, and the injured workers belonged to PK-71, Khyber district.

Also, MPA Abdul Ghani from PK-71 shared a video on social media platform X from hospital. In an image shared by him, the MPA can be seen sitting inside an ambulance with the body being shifted to the local area.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences over the death of the party worker.

In a statement issued from his office, the chief minister issued directions for provision of immediate and quality medical assistance to the injured persons.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2025

