Orakzai elders seek shifting of offices from Hangu

PESHAWAR: Orakzai elders have demanded the immediate transfer of all district and administrative offices from Hangu, stating that despite repeated notifications over the past 50 years, the issue remained unresolved.

Addressing a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Sunday, an elder, Miraj Khalid along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Youth Assembly Minister for Human Rights Nasir Ali and Sohail Abbas, said that Orakzai, which received agency status in 1973 and was later declared a settled district, was still deprived of basic facilities and administrative offices.

They said that three notifications had already been issued by successive chief secretaries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to transfer the district offices to Orakzai, but these directives have not been implemented. “Even after 50 years, the administrative offices of Upper and Lower Orakzai are still located in Hangu,” Mr Khalid regretted.

Mr Khalid said that the people of Orakzai had always remained loyal to Pakistan and were among the first to confront terrorism. “We defended the national flag during the worst days of terrorism, but today we are being treated unfairly,” he deplored.

He demanded that all district offices, including the deputy commissioner’s office, education, health and other administrative departments be shifted from Hangu to Orakzai by January 7, 2026, as per the official notification already issued by the chief secretary.

Nasir Ali said that the district had a population of approximately 800,000, yet residents were forced to travel to Hangu even for a single official signature. He added that the majority of the population was poor and could not afford repeated travel for basic administrative matters.

He also criticised the local lawmakers for acting as silent spectators and being indifferent to the suffering of the people.

The elders warned that if the government failed to implement this single-point demand, they would be forced to launch a strong protest movement.

After the press conference, the participants also staged a protest demonstration outside the press club, criticising both the federal and provincial governments for their ‘silence’ over the matter.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2025