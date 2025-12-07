E-Paper | December 07, 2025

People paying for municipal failure

From the Newspaper Published December 7, 2025 Updated December 7, 2025 06:15am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

THIS is with reference to the report ‘Body of child who drowned in manhole found after 15 hours’ (Dec 2). The tragedy blatantly exposed the poor governance and insensitivity of the city administration. Every year, dozens of people, including children, women, the elderly, delivery riders and pedestrians, fall into uncovered manholes, suffering severe injuries and, in many tragic cases, losing their lives.

These incidents are not mere accidents; they are the direct result of criminal negligence and poor municipal oversight.

Despite repeated public complaints, this problem persists throughout the city. City municipal teams often claim that they routinely install or replace manhole covers, but these covers ‘mysteriously’ disappear within days. A daunting and major contributing factor cited by the authorities is the theft of these manhole lids by drug addicts who sell them for scrap, leaving behind deadly traps on roads and streets.

Shockingly, no effective monitoring or deterrent system exists to prevent this theft, nor is there any meaningful accountability mechanism in place. Is there no solution to this critical issue? Can the city administrators not find out where the stolen lids are sold, and hold the one responsible for this crime?

The situation is compounded by the lack of coordination among civic bodies. Instead of preventive measures, the public is forced to navigate daily life with fear, especially at night or during rains when open manholes become invisible hazards.

Children walking to school, motorcyclists avoiding puddles, and pedestrians on narrow footpaths are all exposed to life-threatening danger because of something as basic as a missing manhole cover.

It is time for city administration to take responsibility instead of coming up with lame excuses. A proper audit system, secure locking mechanisms for manhole covers, regular field inspections, CCTV monitoring in all high-risk areas, and immediate reporting channels for citizens must be established.

Moreover, strict action must be taken against scrap dealers who purchase stolen manhole covers because their involvement directly endangers human lives.

The loss of even a single life due to an uncovered manhole is simply unacceptable. Municipal negligence is not just an act of inefficiency; it is a form of silent violence against the public.

It is imperative that city authorities wake up to this preventable threat and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone.

Syed Oun Abbas
Karachi

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan flare-up
07 Dec, 2025

Afghan flare-up

THE fragile ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been tested yet again, this time with an exchange of fire...
Neglecting food safety
07 Dec, 2025

Neglecting food safety

FOOD adulteration is a major public health concern in Pakistan — in both remote and major urban centres. A report...
Con jobs
07 Dec, 2025

Con jobs

PAKISTAN’s perfect storm of issues — unemployment, few opportunities and a failing economy — offer a field day...
Fiscal concerns
Updated 06 Dec, 2025

Fiscal concerns

Talks on the 11th Award have opened at a politically charged moment amid attempts by the centre to undo the constitutional protection given to the existing provincial share under the NFC Award.
Hero worship
06 Dec, 2025

Hero worship

IT seems that, like public representatives, our national heroes will also be selected for us. The Senate deputy...
KU institute
06 Dec, 2025

KU institute

THE Sindh government’s decision to separate the Institute for Chemical and Biological Sciences from Karachi...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe