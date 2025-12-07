People paying for municipal failure

THIS is with reference to the report ‘Body of child who drowned in manhole found after 15 hours’ (Dec 2). The tragedy blatantly exposed the poor governance and insensitivity of the city administration. Every year, dozens of people, including children, women, the elderly, delivery riders and pedestrians, fall into uncovered manholes, suffering severe injuries and, in many tragic cases, losing their lives.

These incidents are not mere accidents; they are the direct result of criminal negligence and poor municipal oversight.

Despite repeated public complaints, this problem persists throughout the city. City municipal teams often claim that they routinely install or replace manhole covers, but these covers ‘mysteriously’ disappear within days. A daunting and major contributing factor cited by the authorities is the theft of these manhole lids by drug addicts who sell them for scrap, leaving behind deadly traps on roads and streets.

Shockingly, no effective monitoring or deterrent system exists to prevent this theft, nor is there any meaningful accountability mechanism in place. Is there no solution to this critical issue? Can the city administrators not find out where the stolen lids are sold, and hold the one responsible for this crime?

The situation is compounded by the lack of coordination among civic bodies. Instead of preventive measures, the public is forced to navigate daily life with fear, especially at night or during rains when open manholes become invisible hazards.

Children walking to school, motorcyclists avoiding puddles, and pedestrians on narrow footpaths are all exposed to life-threatening danger because of something as basic as a missing manhole cover.

It is time for city administration to take responsibility instead of coming up with lame excuses. A proper audit system, secure locking mechanisms for manhole covers, regular field inspections, CCTV monitoring in all high-risk areas, and immediate reporting channels for citizens must be established.

Moreover, strict action must be taken against scrap dealers who purchase stolen manhole covers because their involvement directly endangers human lives.

The loss of even a single life due to an uncovered manhole is simply unacceptable. Municipal negligence is not just an act of inefficiency; it is a form of silent violence against the public.

It is imperative that city authorities wake up to this preventable threat and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone.

Syed Oun Abbas

Karachi

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025