DPO stresses need for educating youth on road safety

GUJAR KHAN: The faculty and management of educational institutions, as well as parents, should focus on inculcating better sense of traffic and road safety among the youth to deliver a disciplined culture on roads.

This was expressed by District Police Officer (DPO), Jhelum, Tariq Aziz Sindhu, while addressing sessions organised at Punjab University Jhelum campus, Government Graduate College, Tableegh ul Islam Secondary School and other educational institutions of the Jhelum city – also distributed helmets and pamphlets among the bikers and rickshaw drivers on Thursday at various points of the city to create awareness on road safety.

He stated that curbing the high frequency of fatal accidents on roads was the sole motive of the drive against traffic violations, and parents and teachers should join hands with the traffic and district police.

The officer gave detailed lectures to students explaining to them the most common violations being committed by drivers as well as pedestrians that were leading to colossal losses of lives and normal living of accident victims.

He urged the students to demonstrate patience and tolerance. “Keep in mind that it was better to reach safe and secure destination, instead of never reaching to the destinations of their journeys”, he said.

He clarified that the chief minister of Punjab was concerned about the safety of students and the public, and a drive against the rampage of violations on roads was launched.

The officer said that the high figures of fatal accidents were depriving thousands of families of their loved ones, and adopting rules of traffic was aimed at averting losses of lives and normal life.

According to Mr Sindhu, the creation of awareness and a sense of road safety was the primary motive behind the unprecedented drive initiated under the instructions of the Punjab chief minister.

The officer said that thousands of road users were losing precious lives or facing permanent disability every year during road accidents resulting from reckless driving on roads.

The DPO, while addressing the students, said that they were very precious assets for the nation and their families and urged them to follow traffic laws while travelling to and from their schools and colleges.

The officer also requested the faculty of educational institutions to ensure regular lecturing to the students on road sense and safety.

