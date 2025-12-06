Fighting breaks out at Pak-Afghan border

QUETTA: A heavy exchange of fire between Pakistani and Afghan forces was reported from the Chaman border late on Friday night.

Pakistani and Afghan officials accused each other of instigating the flare-up.

Pakistani officials said that Afghan forces had fired mortar shells on the Badani area.

But Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid claimed it was Pakistan that launched an attack on Spin Boldak, alleging that their forces were responding.

Official sources said that Pakistani forces retaliated against the Afghan aggression and returned fire.

There were also reports of fighting on the Chaman-Kandahar highway, but these could not be immediately verified.

A senior official in Quetta confirmed on the condition of anonymity that the exchange of fire started at around 10pm and continued till late night.

The medical superintendent of Chaman district hospital, Muhammad Owais, said that three injured, including a woman, were brought to the medical facility.

There was neither any official word from the Inter-Services Public Relations, nor from the Foreign Office by the time of going to press.

