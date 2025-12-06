SUP holds march against lawlessness in upper Sindh

SUKKUR: The Sindh United Party (SUP) on Friday took out a rally in Kandhkot to condemn murder of two children — Gul Hassan, and Muzammil — the son and grandson, respectively, of an SHO, Sikandar Panhwar.

The participants carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans against feudalism, tribal conflicts and failure of police to ensure safety and security of citizens.

They held a protest march from City Park to the local press club raising slogans against increasing lawlessness in the district.

Speaking to them, SUP leaders Dil Murad Dahani, Sarmad Jagirani, Noor Khan Sabzoi, Qurban Malik and others deplored that several hundred men, women and children had been killed in tribal conflicts in Kandhkot-Kashmore alone and police had completely failed to arrest killers and maintain peace.

They condemned the role of feudal lords, and remarked that none of them was serious in restoring peace, rather, they all were interested in just maintaining their chieftainship. The government was also silent on the situation, they lamented.

They said the recent murder of two schoolchildren had forced people to stop their children from going to schools.

They urged the government to play its active role in bringing an end to tribal feuds, bloodshed and crime in the region.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025