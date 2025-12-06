E-Paper | December 06, 2025

Audience gets to experience story-telling through audio plays

Syeda Shehrbano Kazim Published December 6, 2025 Updated December 6, 2025 05:34am
ISLAMABAD: Matchbox: an Anthology of Audio Plays by Olomopolo opened at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) on Friday.

The programme showcased four original audio plays written and directed by Farjad Nabi, Ali Junejo, Faseeh Bari Khan and Kanwal Khoosat, and Fatimah Sattar set inside an immersive installation.

The show was conceived by Olomopolo in collaboration with the Embassy of the Netherlands as part of a shared commitment to foster creative spaces rooted in empathy and understanding.

Presented in a fixed sequence, the entire space was converted into a spatial listening environment designed to heighten sensory attention and deepen the act of listening, encouraging audiences to listen collectively while fully engaged in the sensory environment.

Director of Olomopolo Kanwal Khoosat welcomed the visitors to the opening, saying, “This is an experiential, immersive installation, and the arrangement has been designed very deliberately. We encourage you to explore the space fully.”

“I would also like to add that we are having an Artist Talk on Saturday (today) at 2pm, where you can hear more from the minds behind this anthology. They will be sharing the process, their love for the craft and this particular form of storytelling.”

First Secretary Political Affairs of the Embassy of the Netherlands Laurens Bistervels shared his thoughts in an opening note.

“I am looking forward to the shows – installations – tonight. To give some context to what we are about to experience, Matchbox explores what happens when storytelling is reduced to its most essential element: the human voice. In a digital world overwhelmed by images, it offers a quiet and intimate alternative, a space where listeners slow down, imagine, and meet characters through sound alone. By removing visuals, it invites audiences to encounter people first as human beings, through their emotions, humour, fragilities, and inner lives,” he said.

Performed by a distinguished ensemble including Sania Saeed, Nadia Jamil, Samiya Mumtaz, Sarmad Khoosat, Rasti Farooq, Natasha Humera Ejaz, Tamkenat Mansoor and Shehzad Noor, the pieces invited reflection, offering fictional worlds crafted with nuance and cultural truth, encouraging gentle conversations around identity, difference, and belonging.

In a world where certain communities are often misunderstood or portrayed through fear, Matchbox shifted the lens toward empathy.

Fittingly exhibited during the international observance of the 16 Days of Activism, Matchbox underscored that diversity strengthens the social fabric, and that listening deeply and openly is a powerful act of connection.

Alongside the audio plays, visitors encountered an interactive installation titled ‘The Shape of Our Voices’ where audience members unraveled strings of different colours across boards, answering reflective questions both before and after the listening experience.

Every string represented a different voice, and as these strings cross, interact and accumulate, they formed unique sound-wave–like patterns, symbolising how individual voices come together to create shared meaning.

The design emphasised that there are no right or wrong answers – each participant follows his or her own path.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025

